For many people end of year holidays bring joy into their lives. They get the opportunity to be with loved ones.
They rest from hectic schedules. Some renew their spiritual focus on Christ Jesus — the reason of the season.
However, we have come to associate this time with gift swamping — and for many folks this can be a stressful experience.
I happen to be a Recovered Holiday Stress Sufferer. Before coming to America in mid 1980s, Christmas season had a different flavor. It was eating a meal that ordinary folks could only afford once a year. This was time when distance relatives would show up and share goat meat. And my memory includes listening to men who had taken several calabashes of traditional liquor speak English — the symbol of progress, even when they did not understand the language.
The challenges of making sure that all who send you a card or gift get a card or gift from you started in 1987. This was my second year in Laramie, Wyoming. Friends and family sent me cards and gifts. Then I learned I had to reciprocate their gesture. Shopping has never been my strength and for years I had a hard time during the holidays. I had to leave behind the pain of going through the list of what to get for whom and then the guilt after missing someone.
Over the years, I discovered several ways to enjoy my holidays without stress. Here are a few.
1. Go to a restaurant and check for a table with senior citizens and anonymously pay for their meal.
2. Visit someone (not a relative) who is home sick.
3. Take a veteran out for lunch.
4. Pay and have pizza delivered for firefighters, police or paramedics anonymously.
5. Share your talents with young people, especially those with mental or physical challenges.
6. Cook and/or serve a meal at a homeless shelter or soup kitchen facility.
7. Visit someone in prison.
8. Write a thank-you note or an encouragement piece to someone who is not expecting you to.
9. Call someone who helped your personal or professional endeavors and thank them for their contribution.
10. Visit people who: have lost loved ones, or have lost their jobs and those with other needs.
A special gift to yourself could include sleeping enough; exercise, reflections of your past and how it relates to the future you envision; learning something new; saying no to what may negatively interfere with your goals; setting achievable goals. And most importantly build strong relationship with God.