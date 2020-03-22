“Such is life.”
This was my mom’s response to anything off-kilter that would happen, from a scraped knee to well, any kind of disappointment or “why me?!” moment that came along.
She would sort of sigh, shrug her shoulders and shake her head with a what-are-you-gonna-do look on her face.
Such is life.
I’ve been thinking about that saying a lot lately. I don’t know about you, but pretty sure what’s going on is the biggest such-is-life moment I could never even have imagined in my wildest why-me, or why-us scenarios.
And that’s why I want to keep this section of the paper the place I always planned it to be. The place where you can find some good news, where you can celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, because life goes on and they need to be celebrated.
I want this to be the place where you can find a new book to read — Terri Schlichenmeyer, aka The Bookworm Sez, is reading ahead so you will get page-turner after page-turner. Books can take us away and give us much-needed respite.
I want you to turn to the Life section, maybe with a cup of coffee or tea, put your feet up, and read an uplifting story about one of our community heroes in our Treasure Valley Spotlight column, or find out about what some businesses or nonprofits are doing to reach out and help others — or even what you can do — in our Town Talk feature.
I hope you will find solace for your soul here — we have a rotating slate of spiritual leaders hosting our religion column. And humor — and wisdom — you’ll find both from Curtis Honeycutt, the Grammar Guy.
Alas, you might be sad about theaters shuttering for now, but cheer up, Movie Guy Sean McBride has some ideas for watching some great movies at home.
Regular columnists will keep on writing, too. The inimitable Tim Woodward, a treasure of the Treasure Valley for decades, Nampa Newbie Natalie Holsten — and Rick Just will continue to bring you a “a little slice of history.”
And if you’re looking for something new to cook up in the kitchen, look no farther than our Homestyle page.
As for me, I will keep bringing you “stories from the street” as well as features about, oh, just about anything and anyone. TV binge-watching ideas. Gardening tips.
Oh, and I’m also starting a new series called “Shining a Light,” my one and only concession to the coronavirus. I will be talking about the great acts of kindness and compassion I see taking place in our community as we come together to take care of one another.
See, I am co-opting my mom’s oft-repeated phrase and making it my own, only, I want to put a more positive spin on it.
So, please come to the Idaho Press Life section. Every Sunday. To relax, take a breath … to smile.
Such is Life.