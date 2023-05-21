Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


What is different about gardening in this region? Three primary issues: elevation, drought and fire. If you are new to the area, or if your water bill is sky high, I’ll try to help you. We will cover elevation issues and more on Firewise in the coming articles.

Since we are all in a rush to get our gardens planted, let’s talk about plants first. I lean pretty hard on the Plant Select program and their offerings to create and update gardens. Plant Select is a nonprofit collaboration of Colorado State University, Denver Botanic Gardens and professional horticulturists. Full disclosure: I am a member of the organization. Their mission statement: “Plant Select is the country’s leading brand of plants designed to thrive in high plains and intermountain regions, offering plants that provide more beauty with less work so gardeners of all levels can achieve smart, stunning and successful gardens using fewer resources and with a more positive environmental impact.”

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments