What is different about gardening in this region? Three primary issues: elevation, drought and fire. If you are new to the area, or if your water bill is sky high, I’ll try to help you. We will cover elevation issues and more on Firewise in the coming articles.
Since we are all in a rush to get our gardens planted, let’s talk about plants first. I lean pretty hard on the Plant Select program and their offerings to create and update gardens. Plant Select is a nonprofit collaboration of Colorado State University, Denver Botanic Gardens and professional horticulturists. Full disclosure: I am a member of the organization. Their mission statement: “Plant Select is the country’s leading brand of plants designed to thrive in high plains and intermountain regions, offering plants that provide more beauty with less work so gardeners of all levels can achieve smart, stunning and successful gardens using fewer resources and with a more positive environmental impact.”
Plants chosen for the program exhibit these eight attributes: Flourish with less water, thrive in a broad range of conditions, habitat-friendly, tough and resilient in challenging climates, one of a kind/unique, resist disease and insects, and have long-lasting beauty. You want these plants.
I love their plants and I use a LOT of them. For the last several years I’ve used their ice plants, sages, and anything else that comes under another rule: Firewise. I’ll address Firewise in my next column. I have used Plant Select in the Tango Border at the Idaho Botanical Gardens as well as my own garden. Our mission is two-fold here: beautiful gardens that don’t use a lot of water and plants that don’t go up in flames when faced with drought and fires.
Let me add one more program to the list: Xeriscape. Developed and trademarked in Colorado in the 1970s, the word means dry, not ZERO water use.
For decades, xeric gardens were confused with gravel, sagebrush, spiny plants as well total lack of color. I prefer to use the terms “drought tolerant” and “regionally appropriate.” There are several wildly colorful examples of luscious, appropriate Firewise and Plant Select gardens in the valley — I’ve linked to the Firewise garden next to the Idaho Botanical Gardens at the end of this article. Please check them out. Have a note pad, pen, and/or your cell phone with you to record the combinations and colors that suit your fancy.
Note to new gardeners or folks not familiar with these plants: they DO need water to become established. You can’t put them in the ground, soak them in, and walk away. The first couple of seasons they will need to be monitored as they settle in. Most plants need to be “tended” the first couple of years they are in the ground. I keep an eye on everything. Ha! I had plants that were limping along for the last few summers, and this year I yanked them right out of the garden. I have asthma and with the last few prolonged seasons of wildfire smoke, it’s foolhardy to be fussing over plants when you can’t breathe.
Now is also prime time to get your watering and irrigation systems in tip top form. Twenty years ago we had a complete sprinkler system installed. It was expensive, and it was awesome. And after a couple of years, it needed to be tweaked. Plants grow, we have hard water, sprinkler heads break. There are new innovations in the “hardware” from time to time and it makes sense to keep the system updated for efficiency. In addition, while all of the new plantings needed to be watered in at the beginning, by following the right plant/right place motto, I’ve been able to turn off several of the sprinkler heads with a twist of the screw driver.
Don’t use a lot of fertilizer in your landscape. Fertilizer encourages tender new growth which is prone to drying out (tip burn) and insect damage.
I’ll be out in the garden this weekend, getting down and dirty and planting my tomatoes and flower pots. More next week.
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.