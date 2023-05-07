Profile pic w chicken.jpeg
Dear fellow gardeners,

The wise and wonderful Margaret Lauterbach wrote a Boise garden column for the last few decades. I have followed her advice the entire time. I am humbled and tickled since she recommended me for this task – writing a garden column for our community, and I hope I do not disappoint. She was a wizard at the science side of vegetable gardening and a journalist by trade. My strong suit is ornamentals. I love to mix my flowers with my edibles ending up with what I call "bountiful, beautiful borders."

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

