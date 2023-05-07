The wise and wonderful Margaret Lauterbach wrote a Boise garden column for the last few decades. I have followed her advice the entire time. I am humbled and tickled since she recommended me for this task – writing a garden column for our community, and I hope I do not disappoint. She was a wizard at the science side of vegetable gardening and a journalist by trade. My strong suit is ornamentals. I love to mix my flowers with my edibles ending up with what I call "bountiful, beautiful borders."
Science is backing up planting annual blooming flowers in the vegetable garden. The pollinators are happy if you consistently cut the flowers for cut-and-come-again bouquets. Flowers attract pollinators and beneficial insects. Improved pollination means increased productivity of the vegetable garden. One recommended ratio for excellent pollination and production is 40 percent annually cutting flowers to 60 percent annual food crops. While tomatoes and eggplants can make magic on their own, bumblebees doing the hokey-pokey knock the pollen out of the blossoms making the fruiting plants much more productive. All the while, you can be cutting flowers twice a week for yourself and your friends. Plant. More. Flowers.
With that in mind, I planted this two or three weeks ago:
I call it my "Salad Bowl" garden. I mixed all the seeds up together in (what else?) a salad bowl. Gold chard, two varieties of calendula, cornflower, cut-and-come-again lettuce mixes, and some radish seeds. I've been doing a combination like this forEVER. The salad is up a couple of inches, and I hope to start harvesting in another week. At the same time, I have an old glass window to put over the raised bed should it decide to snow, like last year, on May 9th. I only used about half of this mix and will sow a bit more of it – a little every week.
In the next few weeks, I'll gather my tomato plants while keeping one eye on the weather. Sometimes I start my own from seed; other years, I pick them up around town. I will check out the varieties at North End Organic Nursery, and I've already checked the availability list for Edwards Greenhouses. I like the selections at D&B Supply, too. I am an equal-opportunity shopper. And I trade. I may trade with a fellow gardener growing something entirely new and not on those other shelves.
We are considered a toss-up between USDA Hardiness Zones 6b and 7 a. We also have a last frost date of May 10th. All of that is subject to change from year to year, day to day. (See the comment above about last year's snow). I recommend keeping enough row covers, sheets, and anything else you can grab to protect your plants if we get a last-minute cold snap. I don't put my tomatoes or other "hotties" out until the last week in May. Hotties are the tenderest of tender plants: tomatoes, eggplants, basil…you get the idea. I would love to hear from you and what varieties were successful for you last year. The sustained heat and smoke did a number on most gardens. I am creating a not-so-scientific survey of what worked and what didn't.
A bit about me: I have some street cred, as the author of a couple of "mountain states" gardening books and almost 14 years on The River as the Dirt Diva. I've been gardening since my tater tot days. I am getting a new website up and running: https://gardensofthewildwildwest.com. Until next time, here are a few bloomers in my garden this week:
Stinking Hellebore (I haven’t noticed an odor)
Species tulip ‘Little Beauty’
Grape hyacinth, ‘Valerie Finnis’
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.