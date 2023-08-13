Support Local Journalism


We are not alone in our struggles with the heat, unforgiving weather, smoky air and lack of rainfall. People everywhere are struggling with these conditions. So are the birds and the bees … all the pollinators. It’s ugly out there.

Kim Eierman, author of “The Pollinator Victory Garden” (Quarry Publishing, 2020, $16.99, paperback), suggests installing bird baths for all of the pollinators. And if that’s a reach, you can always do what my sister in law does: She makes a “bee pond: a medium size bowl with a couple pieces of lava rock in it.” It’s topped off with fresh water every day. The rocks provide an escape route so the bees/insects can get up and out of the pond without drowning.

