We are not alone in our struggles with the heat, unforgiving weather, smoky air and lack of rainfall. People everywhere are struggling with these conditions. So are the birds and the bees … all the pollinators. It’s ugly out there.
Kim Eierman, author of “The Pollinator Victory Garden” (Quarry Publishing, 2020, $16.99, paperback), suggests installing bird baths for all of the pollinators. And if that’s a reach, you can always do what my sister in law does: She makes a “bee pond: a medium size bowl with a couple pieces of lava rock in it.” It’s topped off with fresh water every day. The rocks provide an escape route so the bees/insects can get up and out of the pond without drowning.
Yes, climate change is threatening all pollinators — especially bees — and the temperatures, habitat loss and Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) all continue to decimate their populations. This may be one of the worst years for honeybees in nearly two decades. Bees have an absolutely crucial role in pollinating. They are responsible for the pollination of many different crops that include vegetables, fruits and nuts. A decline in bee population will threaten food security and agricultural productivity. It’s estimated that about a third of the global food supply relies on pollinators like bees. But we need to remember, pollinators include bats, birds, beetles (one of the largest and oldest groups of pollinators), moths and butterflies.
You may have seen butterflies “puddling.” Add more puddles. I use a plant saucer and fill it part way with a combination of gravel, rocks, and soil, then I “almost” top it off with water, creating small puddles. I like to use a large, shallow saucer from the stash of garden pots.
Try to keep the lawn to a minimum. I have a small lawn, but it is bordered by perennials and wild lands, a mix of early blooming trees, lots of native shrubs, vines and perennials. I use very few “double flowering” flowers, since many of them are not good sources of nectar.
You may have already heard the piece on Boise State Public Radio’s website (from Sept. 30, 2021), where they interviewed Mace Vaughan of the Xerces Society. He’s a scientist and has been with the Society for more than 20 years. He sings the praises of tomatoes in the garden and how they attract native bumblebees. Mace for the WIN!!! He’s a fan of many of our beloved annual garden flowers, too: cosmos, sunflowers, zinnias, Rocky Mountain Bee Plant and bee balm. Agastache (hummingbird mint) and sages are good, too. For a link to some great plant lists for our region, go to this website: xerces.org.