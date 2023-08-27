...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following
counties, Ada, Boise, Canyon, Elmore and Owyhee.
* WHEN...Until 230 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1120 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Boise, Nampa, Idaho City, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Garden City,
Melba, Centerville, Pioneerville, Swan Falls, Placerville,
Aldape Summit, Lucky Peak Dam, Lucky Peak Reservoir, Lucky
Peak Spring Shores Marina, Blacks Creek Reservoir, Bogus
Basin Ski Area, Arrowrock Dam and Hidden Springs.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
Low Scape Mound Aronia in bloom in Spring (Proven Winners image).
Shrubs are the workhorses of the garden. If you choose carefully, i.e., play your cards right, you’ve designed a low-maintenance garden with a handful of ideally-suited flowering shrubs. No, really. These stellar plants are tough enough for our hot summers, relentless sunshine, and dry conditions. Four out of five of these are low-water plants and good choices for a “fire-wise” landscape.
First up: the jazzy colored Kaleidoscope Abelia (Abelia × grandiflora ‘Kaleidoscope’), a form of glossy Abelia. Semi-evergreen, but so much more than green, Kaleidoscope is one hardworking shrub. The leaves are variegated green, yellow and red, changing through the seasons in response to seasonal conditions. It begins blooming when the spring and summer bloomers have slowed or stopped; it will continue until the days shorten and freezing temperatures stop it. With graceful arching branches that reach 3-5 feet in length, the blossoms are pale pink to white and fragrant. It takes its time to become 5-feet-tall and wide, and it needs some afternoon shade in our hottest regions.
Plain white Snowberry has been a love of mine since I was a kid, and the new iterations are a treat. Symphoricarpus ‘Proud Berry’ is one of the newer cultivars and one of the showiest. It has pretty pale pink berries. The plant will bloom early to mid-summer, and the soft pink to white blossoms provide sustenance for pollinators. The flowers become perfect colorful fall berries on a well-behaved shrub, ranging from 3-4 feet wide and as tall. Did I tell you they are deer resistant? Sometimes Snowberry is called coral berry. Go figure.
Gro-Low Sumac (Rhus aromatica ‘Gro-Low’) is another outstanding choice for your garden, especially for fall color or preventing erosion. Rich olive green leaves give way to hot pink and orange autumn foliage. Tough as nails, these shrubs provide excellent habitat for quail and other small creatures; deer don’t seem to like them, and once established, they need supplemental water every other week…if that. Gro-Low is only 3 feet tall but will expand horizontally 8-10 feet in diameter, and it loves full sun. Remember that I told you: 8 to 10 feet in diameter.
Native bees and butterflies swear by it: Chamaebateria millefolium, fern bush, or desert sweet. The leaves are fragrant and fernlike, starting pale silver, maturing to lovely olive green. In the spring, fragrant clusters of flowers are at the branches’ ends. Native to Colorado, Xeric, once established, Fernbush will grow to 7 feet by 6 feet wide. Prune it gently if you must.
And finally, a shorty. Low Scape Mound™ Aronia or Aronia melanocarpa or chokeberry, not to be confused with chokeCHERRY. A snazzy little shrub with glossy green leaves, it is just 12 to 24 inches tall and spreads 24 inches in all directions. In the spring, it sports loads of tiny white flowers. Add red autumn foliage and dark purple-black berries to its resume, and you have a winner. This little one, once established, is another drought-tolerant winner. It is small, so place it carefully.
If you are in the market for new shrubs, start with these. Autumn sales will begin at our area nurseries in just a few weeks. And yes, I’ll add ideas to your shopping list as we go along.