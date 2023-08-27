Support Local Journalism


Shrubs are the workhorses of the garden. If you choose carefully, i.e., play your cards right, you’ve designed a low-maintenance garden with a handful of ideally-suited flowering shrubs. No, really. These stellar plants are tough enough for our hot summers, relentless sunshine, and dry conditions. Four out of five of these are low-water plants and good choices for a “fire-wise” landscape.

First up: the jazzy colored Kaleidoscope Abelia (Abelia × grandiflora ‘Kaleidoscope’), a form of glossy Abelia. Semi-evergreen, but so much more than green, Kaleidoscope is one hardworking shrub. The leaves are variegated green, yellow and red, changing through the seasons in response to seasonal conditions. It begins blooming when the spring and summer bloomers have slowed or stopped; it will continue until the days shorten and freezing temperatures stop it. With graceful arching branches that reach 3-5 feet in length, the blossoms are pale pink to white and fragrant. It takes its time to become 5-feet-tall and wide, and it needs some afternoon shade in our hottest regions.

