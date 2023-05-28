Support Local Journalism


When I was a little girl, I spent a lot of time at my grandparents’ home in Latah, Washington, just a hop, skip and a jump from the Washington/Idaho state line and that scary ol’ Highway 95, that runs North and South in Idaho. Memorial Day was an “occasion,” a solemn road trip day, traveling the Palouse between Latah, Washington and Genesee, Idaho and Lewiston, Idaho and little stops in between.

The day would begin with a stroll through the garden at Grandma and Grandpa’s. We would gather the tall German bearded iris, peonies, tulips if there were any left, and lilacs, purple and white lilacs. The flowers went in the trunk of the car, in large buckets with just enough water to keep them fresh, but not so much it would slosh around. Earlier in the week, my grands had carefully wrapped empty three-pound coffee cans with tin foil, so the cans were dressed up a bit. All those shiney wrapped cans went in the trunk as well. Grandma packed us a lunch, and off we went. Our first stop was the one the farthest away, at Lewiston Normal Hill Cemetery. Lots of graves to decorate there: the graves of parents, grandparents, great grands, great aunts and uncles.

