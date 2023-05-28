When I was a little girl, I spent a lot of time at my grandparents’ home in Latah, Washington, just a hop, skip and a jump from the Washington/Idaho state line and that scary ol’ Highway 95, that runs North and South in Idaho. Memorial Day was an “occasion,” a solemn road trip day, traveling the Palouse between Latah, Washington and Genesee, Idaho and Lewiston, Idaho and little stops in between.
The day would begin with a stroll through the garden at Grandma and Grandpa’s. We would gather the tall German bearded iris, peonies, tulips if there were any left, and lilacs, purple and white lilacs. The flowers went in the trunk of the car, in large buckets with just enough water to keep them fresh, but not so much it would slosh around. Earlier in the week, my grands had carefully wrapped empty three-pound coffee cans with tin foil, so the cans were dressed up a bit. All those shiney wrapped cans went in the trunk as well. Grandma packed us a lunch, and off we went. Our first stop was the one the farthest away, at Lewiston Normal Hill Cemetery. Lots of graves to decorate there: the graves of parents, grandparents, great grands, great aunts and uncles.
We would park in the shade, carefully arrange the flowers in the fancy cans, and solemnly put a bouquet by each person’s or couple’s headstone. Photos were snapped. And we were off to the next graveyard. Sometimes we would stop and visit relatives in Genesee. It was great fun if there were baby lambs to bottle feed. Or, we would have a picnic at the top of the old Spiral Highway, where I believe the Kiwanas club had put out picnic tables near tall, beautiful evergreen trees. We were even allowed to have soda pop, but only 7-Up.
My grandmother and her sister were collectors of German Bearded Iris. Even the brown ones. I preferred the purple and blue ones, especially if they gave off the that grape soda fragrance. I have a great picture of my aunt strolling her iris gardens; the image graced her memorial “card.”
Which brings us back around to the iris. I have become my grandmother as far as being captivated by iris. I scan catalogs and pop into iris farms whenever they are open, wherever I am. I once careened the car onto the exit for Schreiner’s famous iris farm just off Interstate 5 north of Salem, Oregon. Ohhhhhhhh, that was a day.
German bearded iris belong in the category of what I call “My Pioneer Plants for the 21st Century Garden.” Sentimental, enduring, beautiful, rugged, historical and drought tolerant — all describe heirloom perennials and annuals used by American homesteaders in the West (and other folks, too). Peonies, iris, old roses, narcissus, daylilies, hollyhocks and poppies. They brightened gardens of these intrepid folks 150 years ago and they were used to decorate the resting places of family members. Their gardens were cultivated — often in great isolation — for food and beauty. They gardened without hoses or pressurized, timed irrigation systems. In other words, they gardened sustainably before all the talk about going green.
They are the players in our own garden history. They are what we remember about gardens and are the reason we garden today. If you ask a gardener how they came to gardening, to a person they will tell you of a beloved gardener: mother, grandmother, grandfather, aunt or uncle. They will tell you of burying their nose in a bouquet of lilacs in May, of daisy chains, plate sized dahlias and fresh corn at the table. This is what they remember. They garden to get a piece of that memory back, to revel in that sentiment.