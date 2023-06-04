Support Local Journalism


It’s all about rhubarb this week. Our next-door neighbors texted us a few nights ago to come over for dessert. You read that right. I yell, “Oh, Happy Day, we’re invited next door for dessert!” It was warm, right out of the oven, a rhubarb upside-down cake. With fresh whipped cream. Mercy. Merci! Copyright laws won’t let me include it here, but I can tell you it was made with lots of butter and beautiful rhubarb, a recipe by Melissa Clark. Try searching on Google.

Yes, we are paying homage to ANOTHER beloved pioneer plant, the long-suffering rhubarb. Love it or hate it, that plant will persevere. I’ve seen rhubarb growing and thriving on old, abandoned, and neglected farms. I was told, “That place was homesteaded a hundred years ago.” Right now, all over town, rhu is ready. I just happen to have enough to make BOTH the upside-down cake and the following concoction.

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

