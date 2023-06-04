It’s all about rhubarb this week. Our next-door neighbors texted us a few nights ago to come over for dessert. You read that right. I yell, “Oh, Happy Day, we’re invited next door for dessert!” It was warm, right out of the oven, a rhubarb upside-down cake. With fresh whipped cream. Mercy. Merci! Copyright laws won’t let me include it here, but I can tell you it was made with lots of butter and beautiful rhubarb, a recipe by Melissa Clark. Try searching on Google.
Yes, we are paying homage to ANOTHER beloved pioneer plant, the long-suffering rhubarb. Love it or hate it, that plant will persevere. I’ve seen rhubarb growing and thriving on old, abandoned, and neglected farms. I was told, “That place was homesteaded a hundred years ago.” Right now, all over town, rhu is ready. I just happen to have enough to make BOTH the upside-down cake and the following concoction.
A new spin on an age-old perennial garden fruit. Technically it’s not a fruit, but that’s another discussion. It’s always good to have a special concoction up your sleeve come party time. I present to you the Rhubarbtini: spring goodness in a glass and the color of the sunset.
The technique:I grow Crimson Cherry Rhubarb — one of the reddest rhubarbs, perfect for baking and cooking, and an ideal rhubarb juice. Harvest a nice handful or two of the rhubarb, pulling — never cutting — the stems from the bottom of the plant. After the leaves have been removed (and disposed of, since they are toxic), wash and dry the stalks and cut them into 1-inch chunks. Place in a large stock pot. I add one cup of water and start with 1/3 cup of sugar. I taste as I go; I don’t want it so sweet the flavor of the rhubarb is lost. Add sugar if you need to. Bring slowly to a boil, cover the pan, reduce the heat, and let it all simmer for 30 minutes. Uncover, let cool, and then strain the fruit using a wire mesh strainer (or a colander lined with cheesecloth). Take time straining the juice; the stalks will give up quite a bit of juice. When I make more than one batch, I might add some sliced, peeled raw ginger or a few slices of apple. It’s kind of “dealer’s choice.” I’ve even seen recipes with a few red pepper flakes added for zing. The strained juice is a gorgeous sunset pink. Put the juice in quart jars, and if not using right away, freeze the concoction; leave at least one inch in the jar or bottle for expansion.
Party time:
With the ice in the glass, you can use a shot of plain vodka, lemon or ginger vodka, a splash of lemon or lime juice, and top off with the gorgeous rhubarb juice. Add a sprig of mint and viola! It’s easy to make this without the alcohol; do a splash of rhubarb juice, and add sparkling water with the mint, an edible blossom, and a berry if handy. You’ve created a springtime masterpiece.
But wait! There’s more. I just read this in Sarah Raven’s news. Here’s another tip: you know those tall, white fluffy plumes the rhubarb plant sends up when it bolts? Cut those off, and put them in a lovely huge vase for a jazzy arrangement.
Resource: “A Year in the Edible Garden: A Month-by-Month Guide to Growing and Harvesting Vegetables, Herbs, and Edible Flowers,” by Sarah Raven, published by Rizzoli Press, 384 pages, from $33 to $45.
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.