This week is sort of a checkup and “to do list”. Since it is so stinking hot outside, try to get outside and finish tending the garden by noon, working in the shade if at all possible. I have an inexpensive beach umbrella I drag around the lawn with me (and the ground stake that it pops into) and I work under that if no shade is available. It makes a lot of minor tasks easier to handle.
• Keep a watchful eye on squash and melon plants. Do away with squash bugs.
• Keep tomatoes staked up properly, securing them as they reach for the sun.
• If you haven’t already taken care of this, remove spent pea vines from the garden and add them to the compost heap.
• Keep the compost pile cooking by adding to it and tossing regularly.
• Check the sprinklers again. Timers should be updated and all the spray nozzles checked for perfect spray patterns. Check the emitters to be sure they are not clogged.
• Keep vegetables, fruits, berries, and herbs picked to keep production up.
• You can still make weekly plantings of bush and pole beans.
• If you have a spot in the garden that has some shade, consider another planting of arugula, chard, kale, Asian greens, and basil. In the coolest part of the garden, sow a bit more lettuce. These can be “intercropped,” or planted between taller plants — say, tomatoes — or between rows of pole beans.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
• Check the mint plants. A large container dedicated solely to unruly mint is a great idea.
It seems like a no-brainer to keep vegetables, fruits, greens, berries and herbs picked, but we get caught up in summer fun and vacations and the next thing you know, the abundance of the garden can be overwhelming. Check on the zucchini, cucumbers, beans and herbs. Yours truly is guilty of these transgressions. I was on a road trip for a week and the pole beans are growing into outer space and the tomatoes have flopped all over the place. They need to be lightly pruned and re-tied. I’ll be out there tomorrow, bright and early, getting a grip on this stuff.
Keep the herbs in check. I make sure they get a really good soaking of water (you know: moist to 6-8 or more inches below the surface). I also give the thyme, tarragon and sage and mint fresh haircuts. This keeps the plants pushing new growth for cooking and salads, and, stops them from going to seed too early.
If aphids and spider mites are an issue, go ahead and put a good spray nozzle on the hose and give everyone a good spray. I do this early in the morning or late at night. Don’t get worried about dampness in the garden overnight. Our night time temperatures are in the 60s and the humidity is a lowly 20%.
And last but not least, I am willing to risk the serenity of my garden by installing some kind of stakes and draping them with shade cloth to protect them from the 100 plus temps that keep heading our way. I’ve got a twelve-foot-by-six-foot piece of shade cloth on hand. No, I’ve not made one of these contraptions before, so we will see how it goes — or doesn’t.
And remember our watering rule: Less often, but longer and deeper. Please don’t be one of those folks whose garden is watered for 10 minutes every day. None of this “sprinkling” nonsense. When you sprinkle, 50-70 percent of the water is wasted. It goes into the air not into the soil. It’s like tossing money into the air. And none of the “set it and forget it” either. Be mindful of how long and how deep you water. Check to see if the water and moisture is getting at least six inches below the surface of the soil. Deep, thorough watering makes strong productive plants.
Any minute now, there will be big, luscious, juicy sliced tomatoes for BLTs and dinner.
You can do this.
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is:gardensofthewildwildwest.com.