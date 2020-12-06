Thirty-nine years ago, I was given a document entitled “My Creed for Mental Health.” The 15-point creed was written by a person named Dr. E. Edmund, MD. I do not know who he or she is.
I searched the internet more than once to find him or her. No luck.
However, this creed has been a major help to me over the decades of my life. I have had times of personal distress and trauma that were far greater for me than the COVID-19 era.
That said, it occurred to me that this creed might be of help to others during this pandemic. Rather than comment on the individual points of the creed or attempting a helpful summary, I am just submitting this for you to read and consider. I pray it will be of some help to you.
I believe in God, and with His help, I will make my life significant.
I will adapt to life immediately, completely, and gracefully.
I will work, rest, exercise, play, and worship each day.
I will work at a worthwhile job.
I will avoid undue fatigue.
I will laugh and enjoy each day.
I will form good habits of living, thinking, acting, speaking, and feeling.
I believe that self-pity, suspicion, envy, jealousy, and revenge are useless sentiments. I believe that loyalty, courage, and kindness are dependable sentiments. I will put my trust in them.
I will discount harmful emotions and avoid orgies.
I will face facts, discount my likes and dislikes and cultivate my assets. I will strive for excellence but not perfection.
I will know myself, accept my liabilities and continually improve my personality.
I will make clear-cut decisions and abide by them. I will ask for counsel and listen to it without argument. However, I will let no one make up my mind for me.
I do not expect to get precisely what I want in this world. I will not “kick against the goads of life.” I expect trouble and have accepted the fact of inevitable difficulty in order that I may be free to accept opportunity without handicap.
I know that fear, anxiety, and worry can’t hurt me. They threaten to destroy but possess no weapons other than the ones I give them. Even when I am afraid, anxious and worried, I shall continue with my usual activities, knowing that fear is the normal stimulus to courage.
I choose to see the good aspects and meaning of life. I do not deny that ugliness and evil exist, nor do I overlook them, but having seen them I choose to look for the good.
Dave Gibson is a resident of Eagle and has been in full-time ministry for more than 40 years. He and his wife Kathi have been married for 44 years and have three married children and nine grandchildren. Besides writing, Dave enjoys family time, public speaking, woodworking, reading and all manner of outdoor activities. His book is entitled “Travel Required.” You can reach Dave at: 77sojourner77@protonmail.com.