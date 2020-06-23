These can be confusing and troubling times for families as they navigate through their health care needs. In the best of times, knowing who you can turn to for a lifetime of care can be daunting; during the current COVID-19 pandemic, it can be overwhelming.
That’s why finding, and establishing, a relationship with a family medicine doctor is so important.
There are several good reasons why this relationship can help you now and in the future:
CONTINUITY OF CARE
People who make a commitment to their health see great benefits in establishing a regular relationship with a family medicine doctor, who not only provides continuity of care for individuals of all ages but can also:
- Provide preventive and routine health screenings
- Provide long-term management of chronic conditions
- Provide referrals to specialists and collaborate with them in your care
- Coordinate the care given to you by hospitals, rehabilitation clinics and long-term care
- facilities
- Act as a comprehensive repository for your medical records
- Aid in helping you determine healthy lifestyle choices
Continuous care with a primary care doctor is particularly important for patients with complex medical conditions that require prolonged treatment and monitoring, such as diabetes and hypertension. It can also help save money, since seeing a physician for appropriate preventative health screenings helps detect diseases at an earlier, more treatable stage, which can save thousands of dollars in long-term healthcare costs.
FOCUS ON THE WHOLE PERSON
A family medicine doctor not only can help with undiagnosed health concerns, but their scope of practice also encompasses physical, mental, and social health issues across all ages and stages of life. Their extensive healthcare capabilities are possible due to the wide breadth of knowledge they possess in all areas of medicine. In addition to treating the acutely ill, they manage chronic disease and guide preventative measures aimed at optimizing patients’ health.
In this capacity, they perform annual physical exams, administer immunizations, coordinate referrals to specialists, perform infant and pediatric well-visits, provide end-of-life care for geriatric patients, address prenatal and women’s health issues, and manage behavioral health.
A HEALTH COACH
It is important to have a family medicine doctor to help you develop a plan towards a healthier lifestyle and improve the quality of your and your family’s life. Your doctor is your coach to help you meet your goals, such as weight management, exercise, and better nutrition that moves you towards a healthier life and a healthier you.
Your family doctor can also help you navigate through the questions and concerns about keeping you and your family healthy during the ongoing pandemic and can be your guide through uncertain times.
It is also important to remember that you have a choice in which doctor you decide to work with, so be diligent to find one that you trust and communicate with well. When you do see your doctor, make sure you have any previous applicable records, all your medications, and a list of your concerns. Throughout your life and your health care needs, a family doctor can grow a healthy working relationship that will help you stay happier and healthier.