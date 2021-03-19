Chapters in life are always closing and it hurts.
And no book from last year explores the complex pain, and opportunity, that comes with endings like Bryan Washington’s debut “Memorial.” The novel finds longtime boyfriends Benson and Mike struggling with their relationship. They're not talking anymore and loving moments are hard to find, but they haven't come to terms with the end yet.
But then, Mike gets the call that his father in Japan is dying and he wants to be there through to his death. His mother just landed for a long visit in Texas, so he leaves her to bunk with Benson while he goes overseas to say goodbye to his absent father. There’s multiple levels of unusual pairings here.
What follows is a heartbreaking story of two men struggling how to end a beloved relationship that doesn't feel "right" anymore, and reckoning with the distance their sexuality put between them and their families. Washington's sparse writing style might seem empty at first, but his pitch-perfect dialogue and skill at picking the right details to include is unmatched.
He leaves so much unsaid, while building two complex characters caught at the intersection of being gay in America and navigating an interracial relationship at the same time. "Memorial" taps into a depth of emotion about love, loss, grief and the fraught relationships between fathers and their gay sons most books never get close to reaching.
This book is not for everyone. Benson and Mike struggle to put their feelings into words, even by the end. It's almost painful to read, knowing how much of their problems could be solved by sitting down and having a conversation and some readers might get frustrated by this. But, once you get deeper into the book and start to see where they started and hear the story from both of their perspectives, Washington artfully shows how their lack of communication stems from a deeper pain caused by so many layers of struggle and rejection.
Something else deeply impressive here is his diversity of characters and his use of Houston's Third Ward as a setting. Houston is the fourth-largest city in the country, but you could hardly tell by how infrequently it appears in films, books and television. It's a story set in one of America's most diverse cities and he makes full use of that setting, with the intimate knowledge of place a lifelong resident brings.
Most novels about interracial relationships I have come across have a white character and a person of color, but Washington's portrayal of Benson, an HIV+ black man and Mike, a Japanese man, is artfully done. He digs deep into their upbringings and all of the subtle, cultural complexities contributing to their relationship dysfunction and who they are as individuals.
It's a breath of fresh air to see corners of this country, and those who live there, represented in fiction at this level of depth. Bryan Washington is a great new talent and I’m glad he is able to share it with us.