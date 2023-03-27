It's here! The Boise edition of PBS's long-running hit series "Antiques Roadshow," which was filmed last May, is finally airing in April. "Antiques Roadshow" is an intentionally authentic reality series where no commerce happens between guests and appraisers, just historical information and best guesses for worth included with fascinating origin stories. All of this excitement in the quest to educate and inform the show’s guests and entertain the viewers who learn something new each episode is precisely what producer Marsha Bemko and the company of traveling experts strive for each taping.
Idaho PTV shared the news, with Greg Likins reporting that "Excited viewers lined up at the Idaho Botanical Garden with family heirlooms, rare artworks, historical artifacts, and unique finds." The Idaho Press also did an interview with Bemko.
Highlights (April 3) include center caps and a certificate from a Rolls Royce Wraith circa 1941, basketball team autographs from the 1934 All-American team, and a Maynard Dixon oil painting circa 1913. One of the items is valued at $50,000 to $80,000.
Treasures revealed in Hour 2 (April 10) include Idaho state gems and gold nuggets found in 1905, a collection of 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse trading cards, and an 1826 set of portraits attributed to artist Guilford Limner. One of them is a $20,000 to $40,000 find.
Hour 3 (April 17) includes Marvel Amazing Spider-Man comics, a 1980 box of Topps basketball cards, and an Alexej von Jawlensky Meditation oil painting. One item is appraised at $50,000 to $100,000.
"Roadshow" is organic in its unfolding and the taped conversation on television happens in the heat of the moment as the item is thoroughly examined.
Producers watch for a significant on-camera moment, the appraiser will inform Bemko and producer Sam Farrell about the item, the story, and the guest. Finally, a decision is made for the taped segment as the people are waiting in line to hear about their found object or inherited treasure.
“We work with a group of about 150 experts,” Bemko told the Idaho Press back last May. “Most of them have been with us for a long time. We add new experts yearly because people move on, and we lose some people. And we fill new spots every year, but the Roadshow appraisers are very carefully vetted, so we don’t pick up people we don’t know. We do checks on our appraisers. We know PBS is one of the most trusted institutions in this country, and 'Antiques Roadshow' won’t be the reason that changes. We have trustworthy people here, and if we add a new appraiser, they were vetted very carefully. When we go from city to city, we usually have enough space in between where people go home and have work to do. And then they come back. When we have a tight schedule, people may stay out between cities, but our truck with equipment will go from place to place."