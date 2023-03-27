Support Local Journalism


'Antiques Roadshow: Idaho Botanical Garden'

"Antiques Roadshow: Idaho Botanical Garden" will air Mondays on Idaho Public Television for three weeks starting April 3, 2023. 

It's here! The Boise edition of PBS's long-running hit series "Antiques Roadshow," which was filmed last May, is finally airing in April. "Antiques Roadshow" is an intentionally authentic reality series where no commerce happens between guests and appraisers, just historical information and best guesses for worth included with fascinating origin stories. All of this excitement in the quest to educate and inform the show’s guests and entertain the viewers who learn something new each episode is precisely what producer Marsha Bemko and the company of traveling experts strive for each taping.

Idaho PTV shared the news, with Greg Likins reporting that "Excited viewers lined up at the Idaho Botanical Garden with family heirlooms, rare artworks, historical artifacts, and unique finds." The Idaho Press also did an interview with Bemko

