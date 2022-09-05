unnamed-3.jpg

Rendering of Boise Brewing in the soon-to-be-former Boise Weekly space in Downtown Boise.

 Courtesy Boise Brewing

First posted on BoiseDev.com on August 30, 2022Boise Brewing has applied for a building permit in hopes of expanding next door.

Boise Brewing sits at 521 W. Broad St., neighboring the old Boise Weekly building. The brewery announced it had signed a lease for the building last year, and expanded its patio space in front of the building. Boise Weekly moved to another location downtown.

