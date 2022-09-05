...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Rendering of Boise Brewing in the soon-to-be-former Boise Weekly space in Downtown Boise.
First posted on BoiseDev.com on August 30, 2022Boise Brewing has applied for a building permit in hopes of expanding next door.
Boise Brewing sits at 521 W. Broad St., neighboring the old Boise Weekly building. The brewery announced it had signed a lease for the building last year, and expanded its patio space in front of the building. Boise Weekly moved to another location downtown.
“We’ve been bursting at the seams for a long time,” Chief Brewing Officer Collin Rudeen said. We’ve got wholesale production going on in the same location as our retail taproom, and it’s grown to the point where there’s not enough space for everything going on. So this will help out a lot. We’ve been looking at second locations around Meridian or East Boise. And when we were looking this up for lease and we’re like, ‘oh, yeah, let’s do that.’”
The brewery will serve pub fare like hamburgers and cheeseburgers. Rudeen said there will also be some items on the more “adventurous side” such as a shrimp Banh Mi.
Rudeen said they applied for a building permit about a month ago and are expecting to have that back soon, and if all goes as planned Boise Brewing wants to open early next year
The restaurant will have a similar “aesthetic” to the brewery with plenty of patio space.
“It all the similar in an aesthetic to the existing brewery, so metal, concrete, but it’ll be a little more comfortable or warmer. You can sit down and have a quiet conversation with a friend while the other existing side will be a little bit more bar loud. We’ll have some roll-up doors out front we have quite a bit of extended patio, there’ll be a lot of outdoor space available.”
Currently, there is the brewery, next to it is the taproom and Rudeen said they hope this addition will help connect the two rooms.
“There’s just a wall, a brick wall separating at the moment,” he said. “So (we will) put a door through there. So have two separate buildings that are connected.”