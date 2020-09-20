I know, I know — you’ve been huddled up into an inconsolable ball ever since Treefort moved its beloved music festival to September 2021. But unroll yourself and stand up tall — next weekend you can get at least a glimmer of the experience you’ve been pining for when Treefort presents the Filmfort 2020 Showcase, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27.
Twenty-two film selections will be available to binge watch for free in the laid-back, feet-up comfort of your own home through FilmmakerMagazine.com, an online streaming service.
Or, if you prefer your film watching experience to be in person and accompanied by popcorn slathered in real butter, three selections will be presented one per evening at The Flicks, with “extremely limited” seating due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.
Note: the three films showing at The Flicks feature content “best suited for adult audiences.”