Since my full name is Michael Sean McBride, perhaps you shouldn’t be too surprised to find out that I got a big kick out of the animated Irish fairy tale, “Wolfwalkers.” This is a PG-rated family film that looks unlike most of the animated fare out these days, and its story also has a slight subversive twist that I found to be absolutely refreshing.
Set in 17th century Ireland, “Wolfwalkers” is the story of a young girl, Robin (Honor Kneafsey) who longs to become a wolf hunter like her father (Sean Bean). Since girls weren’t allowed such aspirations at the time, she must sneak off into the forest to practice her archery. She meets a wolf cub and is accidently nipped, which begins the magical process of turning Robin into a wolfwalker.
Yes, I’m aware this is also how werewolf stories begin, but “Wolfwalker” is far more benign. In this fable, they are creatures who are human during the day, and wolves at night while they sleep. Instead of hungering for blood, they are instead magical creatures who protect their pack and the forest from humans who want to chop it all down.
Simon McBurney plays one such human, the Lord Protector determined to burn down the wilderness to make way for human civilizations. A few decades ago, he might have been the hero, but in this film, he represents an oppressive government that deserves to be overthrown — not a message typically seen in many Disney/Pixar films.
The other major character is Mebh (Eva Whittaker). She’s the wolfwalker who nipped Robin, and despite all of this, the two girls are destined to become close friends. I found their love/hate/love relationship to be rather realistic, and also quite moving.
Visually, the film uses Celtic images and music to transport us to a far away time and place. There aren’t any slick graphics or puns here, just lovingly hand-drawn images that feel like they were taken from a wood block carving. It’s distinctive, filled with creative touches, and utterly magical.
All of which means that this old fashioned, subversive, not-a-werewolf story of female empowerment and wilderness conservation is my favorite animated film of the year so far. I wonder if it has enough kinetic action to enthrall the youngest kids, but I suspect that middle-schoolers on up will be charmed by these “Wolfwalkers.”
Especially if they happen to have some Celtic blood in them.