I’ll admit it — I’ve spent too much time in England dwelling on the things I miss about Boise. Dreams of zooming around the trails at Bogus Basin, sipping caramel sage lattes from Form & Function, and mountain biking in Military Reserve have been taking up a lot of my brain space.
Fortunately, the gloomy weather and homesickness have driven me right into the loving and comforting arms of England’s café culture.
Sure, it’s a stereotype, but the tea here really is something to write home about. And not just tea, but the whole idea of taking time, preferably multiple times a day, to sit down in a café with a warm drink and a sweet treat. The English take their tea and sweets seriously. You don’t just go out for a coffee. You go out for coffee and cake. You go out for tea and scones. The commitment to treats is admirable. This is something England and I agree on.
I came in with high hopes for the tea, but started off with low expectations for the treat portion of the equation. Everything I’d heard about English cuisine was uninspiring, to say the least. To further my point, these are all foods that people seem to enjoy in England:
- Salad cream
- Jelly babies
- Brown sauce
- Mushy peas
I’m sorry, but salad cream? Could anything sound more disgusting? You can see why I was dubious.
However, I have been pleasantly surprised by the abundance and deliciousness of the gluten-free treats here. I’ve been sampling the goods at a bit of an alarming rate, telling myself it’s part of my cultural immersion. I’ve tried millionaire’s shortbread, sticky toffee brownies, hot-cross buns, chocolate twists, too many cakes to list, and every kind of tea biscuit available, all in the name of cultural immersion.
Now, I don’t want to make excuses for myself, but the weather here is bad. I don’t think you can fully appreciate how amazing the weather in Boise is until you go somewhere where the weather is really not amazing. I have seen a total of perhaps three hours of sunshine in the month and a half I’ve been here so far. Storms Ciara and Dennis brought high winds and rain that make the idea of spending time outside not only unappealing but also potentially dangerous.
I’m not saying that going out to cafés is the only thing to do in such a situation, but it sure seems like a good way to pass the time to me.
On one particularly blustery day, I took refuge at a vintage tearoom and treated myself to “Afternoon Sussex Cream Tea.” I knew that “cream tea” meant tea and scones, but was unaware of the experience I was in for. After being led up a cramped staircase to my corner table, complete with multiple doilies, I chose from a long list of inviting tea options and was brought my very own pot with a porcelain teacup and saucer, small pitcher of milk and gold stirring spoon.
Then came the gluten-free scones on a two-tiered platter (also porcelain) with jam, luxurious clotted cream and fresh strawberries. It was a highlight, for sure, and all about the presentation. If I had been brought a cup of tea in a mug and a scone on a plate, I doubt it would have been as memorable.
Perhaps best of all, it was here that I encountered my first friendly shop owners in England! Well, to be accurate, they were from South Africa, but were doing business in England so I think it still counts. Just let me have this one.
I know I’m only beginning to crack the surface of English culture, but I already know that tea culture is something I can definitely get on board with. You don’t go too long in England without someone offering you tea or coffee. And when someone makes the offer, there’s only one right answer. Have you been working for a few minutes? Better take a tea break. Did it start raining even harder? Best head to the café for a cuppa. Did you just finish having tea? Oh well, why not have just one more cup?
I’d say more, but I have a very important meeting with my next venue for cultural immersion. My goal? Leave no café unvisited.