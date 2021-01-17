If you combined the anticipation and excitement of every single beloved American holiday and then dumped Thanksgiving food plus five pounds of dried fruit on it — that’s a British Christmas.
It was a hard year for everyone, and people seemed determined to try really hard at Christmas, despite the circumstances. I decided to join in and embrace the strangeness of a Christmas in lockdown. Allow me to set the stage.
I ate trifle. I tried bread sauce. I bought a net full of sub-standard chocolate wrapped up in green foil to look like brussels sprouts. I tried to understand what Boxing Day is. Responses ranged from “it’s a day to eat more” and “you box up all the presents you don’t want” to “it’s the day when people used to give gifts to the poor” and “you don’t have that in America?”
Here in Chichester, grocery stores were stocked with Christmas sweets and foods in September. Christmas lights were hung by the city in early October. Every street in the heart of town boasted a huge and festive display of Christmas cheer.
For months, people talked of nothing else except the fast-approaching Christmas Day. They talked about it even more than the pandemic. In fact, British folks’ enthusiasm was so unfettered and so unparalleled that I worried about their mental state in the days and weeks to come after Christmas. How would they go on? What would be left to live for? (I can now report that things indeed look bleak. Less than two weeks after the big day, they’ve already given up on mince pies (now down to 12 pence a pack, forgotten on the bottom shelves of stores).
Let me just pause here and interject a few thoughts about Britain’s holiday treat selection. Call it what you want — Christmas cake, fruit cake, tea cake, Christmas pudding — whatever. Every British Christmas dessert is just way too many raisins, probably soaked in alcohol and “aged” or “matured.” I still need someone to explain a “Christmas Pudding” to me in American Speak.
Despite Paul Hollywood insisting in nearly every episode of The Great British Bake-Off that “there’s simply not enough dried fruit in that,” I will respectfully disagree and state my opinion that most British baked goods would benefit from a 90% reduction in dried fruit, specifically raisins. And I like raisins. I’m just saying.
Anyway, when the big day finally came, something happened that left me completely and utterly astounded. I was out for one of my 53 daily walks and a man on the street looked at me (in the eyes!) and said, “Merry Christmas!” He said it with force, almost as if he had to get extra air behind the utterance because it was so out of character for his kind.
You see, when I first arrived here, I was out getting a library card (back in the days when one could simply walk into a public building), and the librarian said to me, “Welcome to Britain, I hope people haven’t been too rude to you!” Greeting people on the street as you pass them is simply not a thing that is done here. The best course of action when you see another human being is to look down, avoid eye contact, and pretend you don’t see them. So you can understand why this sudden change in behavior put me on high alert.
I thought surely this was a freak occurrence, a one-time thing that would never be repeated. However — hold onto your hats here, dear readers — it happened all day long. Everywhere I went, people shouted — shouted! — “Merry Christmas” at me with force. A pair of girls even shouted it at me from across the park. Our paths were nowhere near converging, but they didn’t miss an opportunity to say the two most popular words of the day to everyone in the vicinity.
I felt almost accosted by cheer. It was lovely. The next day, though, the cheer was gone and everyone went back to ignoring each other. Such was the magic of Christmas in Britain. Ah, well — until next year.