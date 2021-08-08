I’ve been back in the United States for a month now. It was well past time to see my family in Vermont, plus I had quite a craving for some good maple syrup.
It’s been weird to be back. I’ve traveled to a lot of places that are really different from the U.S. — places like Senegal, Ghana, India, and Japan. I did not expect to feel reverse culture shock upon returning from Britain. But, I did. I do.
The streets seem so wide and the tea bags so weak. There is a significant lack of cake in my life. Everything seems bigger and I must admit, people’s accents (my own included) leave a bit to be desired. Things look so new. Everything is just subtly different enough that it’s striking and a bit disorienting.
I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my time in England. It’d be easy to say that it’s simply the place where I weathered the brunt of the pandemic — my English lockdown experience. But that isn’t exactly right. Sure, restrictions were stringent, but most of the time there was coffee to go out for, ancient stone buildings to admire, and new public footpaths to explore. There were sunsets over stunning cathedrals to take in and bird life to tune into along the canal. There was a sense that we were all in something together.
I like living in different countries because it means that I have homes all over the world. I made some lifelong friends in England and gained perspective on the relations between these two countries — the assumptions (both correct and otherwise) that we each make about the other.
I learned some great words and phrases (“tickety-boo,” “hey ho,” “have a mooch,” “bits ‘n’ bobs”). I truly miss the Brits and their quirky ways — their rule-following and clumsy systems. I like how their sidewalks are basically roads and how they have the strange and widespread habit of peering intently in storefront windows long after the shops are closed, noses to the glass and fogging up the displays.
England wasn’t just the place where I spent lockdown. Readers of this column will recall my intent exploration of the country’s cake and tea cultures, the beauty in a staycation or a British day out, and my desire to not become unfriendly. I can’t report back indefinitely on the latter at this time (COVID sure didn’t help), but in a lot of ways my English experience was what I wanted it to be — an exploration of place and an understanding (even a rudimentary one) of the people who inhabit it.
When COVID first came along, I thought that it was absolutely going to ruin my cultural experience and that I would leave feeling like I hadn’t even been in England at all. I must say, I think the opposite is true. While I didn’t get the chance to explore the country from coast to coast or see the tourist sites, I came to know one small place really, really well. That’s something I wouldn’t have done had circumstances been different. For that, I am grateful. Thanks for following along, readers — and farewell for now!