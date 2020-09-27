Being an American newly in England, I pictured myself (in pre-pandemic times, of course) exploring the far flung corners of the country, from Cornwall to The Lake District and everywhere in between. I saw myself on epic outdoors trips, backpacking and bikepacking great distances through scenic countryside and pristine beaches backed by chalky cliffs.
I thought I’d be searching for the best fish and chips on the island and enjoying a pint with the locals in some of England’s oldest pubs (however, it turns out that all one needs to do is take a bus or train after 6 p.m. to experience a pub-like atmosphere).
With the onset of COVID-19, my dreams of travel have obviously been dashed for the time being. And I know I’m not alone. With the majority of overseas holidays being canceled due to the pandemic, many Brits have resorted to enjoying a change of scenery closer to home.
A weekend in Barcelona becomes a weekend in Devon. A trip to France turns into a stay at Dartmoor National Park. Since local restrictions have eased up, Brits have wasted no time snapping up every campsite and cottage in all of England. I can’t even find a cardboard box to rent for the night for at least several months.
Everyone seems to be preparing for a road trip of some sort, and talks of these newly booked cottages and bed and breakfasts are hot topics of lunchtime conversation at my workplace. But what’s even more enticing than hearing about the features of someone else’s seaside cottage is hearing about the exact roads they will take to get there and what time of day (or night) they will leave in order to beat the traffic.
All of England’s hot spots are filled to the brim right now with British folks enjoying their own country. This has left me with nowhere to go but my own backyard. At first I felt dismay. Did I really come all the way here, only to see the small area of West Sussex in which I live? What about Stonehenge? What about the Harry Potter castle? What about Cornwall and Snowdonia and this, that, and the other thing?
After a bit of sulking, I decided to adopt the attitude that many British people seem to have and embrace the staycation. Just because I couldn’t visit the must-see spots on my list doesn’t mean I couldn’t explore closer to home and enjoy getting to know my immediate surroundings a bit better. As someone who’s often afflicted by a “grass is always greener” mentality, this was a big shift for me.
Luckily for me, there’s plenty to look at nearby. There’s not only beautiful countryside, but also local wildlife to keep one entertained. Common squirrels and seagulls may elicit quite a few “oohs” and “aahs” from British passersby, but I personally have more of an affinity for the bird life along the local canal.
Every evening I walk from my flat down to the canal to watch the evening’s avian drama unfold. Who needs Netflix when you have this? Which duck couple will earn much-coveted standing space on the sturdiest log? Is the Coot family managing to rebuild and keep morale up after their nest disintegrated into the water?
Other bird-watchers and I eagerly await the answers to these questions and more on our evening strolls. I’m often joined by a brigade of older men on electric scooters who come prepared with entire bags of bread crumbs to empty onto the birds, as well as one particular character who loudly claps together wooden blocks whenever a bird flies close to his porch railing. I have yet to discern the exact purpose of his clapping, but I plan to find out before my time here comes to an end.
I’ve learned to distinguish a Coot from a Moorhen and which Swan clan is the mean one. I’ve watched the biggest Swan take on a full grown Black Lab, and sat perched on the edge of my seat as one Moorhen held another underwater, competing for the most succulent ball of seaweed.
As much as I love the canal birds, though, I do actually spend more time walking than I do watching birds. There are more public footpaths and trails here in England than I can count. I think I could take the local bus system to a different nearby footpath every day and not walk the same area twice. And so that’s what I’ve done.
Every day for the past few weekends, I’ve donned my backpack, boarded a bus for a 20-minute ride at most, and headed for a nearby green space. As a result of my recent close-to-home adventures, I’ve realized how many incredible things there are to see, just in my immediate vicinity. I’ve eaten lunch under 2000-year-old Yew trees and hiked on a National Trail. I’ve watched the sun set over a grazing flock of sheep and enjoyed an overcast evening at the ocean — and yes, spent many a night tuning into the latest episode of Canal Bird Life. Sometimes, the grass is at its greenest right under your feet.