For what seemed like weeks, I watched online as Americans stayed home, practiced social distancing, and panic bought all the toilet paper they could. Meanwhile, life seemed to continue on normally in England.
“We made it through WWII, this is nothing!” people would say — if they said anything at all about the impending global panic. Elderly people paraded through the streets at all hours. People publicly coughed and sneezed and mouth-breathed and wiped their noses with abandon. Business as usual.
Everything changed once Boris Johnson made his first speech about the Coronavirus. It felt like the response here in England went from zero to 60 overnight. If Boris doesn’t say anything about it, it’s not happening, seemed to be the general consensus amongst Brits.
Now that we have settled into life in lockdown a bit, I have begun to find humor instead of stress in the different ways these two countries are handling the pandemic. The thing is, British people like to follow the rules. They don’t complain. The government said to do something? They’re going to do it. Keep a stiff upper lip and carry on. Everything is fine!
I have a co-worker who lives on 30 acres of land just outside a small town. You would think that because of this, she might go outside for leisure or exercise more than the government-alloted once a day. But no. No she will not.
She and her husband walk their dog separately to ensure that no rule is broken. She takes the dog out in the morning and he takes the dog out in the evening. She is going stir-crazy and looks out at her empty 30 acres with longing after she returns from her once-a-day dog walk. There are rules! We’re only supposed to go out once a day!
Now, surely she could maintain proper social distancing on her expansive property in the English countryside and be outside all day long if she felt like. But she won’t, because there are rules. And that is the British way. I find this strict rule-abiding nature quite humorous alongside the news of Americans gathering in large crowds across the country to protest government stay-at-home guidelines.
At my place of employment, we gather (six feet apart, of course) for tea frequently throughout the day. The favored topic of conversation during tea time is People I Know Who Have Flouted the Rules. Please note that the phrasing is important here. British people seem to love to discuss people who have flouted — not broken — the rules, because it is clearly more of an egregious offense to flout than to simply break. Google “Brits flouting the rules” and you will see so many news articles about this, your head will spin.
“I’ve seen several people out twice, but have chosen not to say anything,” one person might say in between sips of Earl Grey. This will generally garner enthusiastic nods from the rest of the group and some murmurs of quiet disapproval. Because the thing is — English folks might talk and talk about who flouted what rule, but they will never confront said Rule Flouter. That would be far too forward. Best stick to discussing it over tea with unrelated parties.
Now, I realize that if there are people to discuss over tea breaks, then there are clearly people in England who are not following the rules. Just as there are everywhere. But this might be the only country where so many people will look down upon your behavior and never tell you about it. After all, we all need something to talk about over tea.