Scene: Alarm on my phone goes off. I hop out of bed, set the coffee, let the dog out (and in); jump in the shower.
Today is the day! My appointment is for 8 a.m. and I will not be late. I will not miss this one.
I even did a test drive the day before to time my travel.
I get dressed — I decide to wear a short-sleeved T-shirt for easy access.
I get in the car — full tank, I also gassed up the day before.
As I drive to the clinic, I daydream. About this last year, how it all began. I remember the first time we had a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Idaho: Friday, March 13. On March 25, we all went on lockdown. I remember driving around in my car and it was like in one of those zombie movies. Nobody on the street. Sidewalks empty. Businesses, restaurants, bars — everything shuttered.
I remember feeling so … scared. For everyone. For all of us.
I started hearing about people in my own circle getting COVID-19 sometime in summer. We all were hoping the vaccine dream would come true, that it wouldn’t take as long as we feared.
I stayed vigilant. Worked from home. Ordered groceries for pickup or delivery. Watched so much TV. Baked bread. Cleaned. Organized. Talked to friends I hadn’t called in ages, just to say hello. I care about you.
I have not gotten the virus but I know it’s out there and I really want to see my grandchildren. My friends and family members who live far away. I want to go somewhere, maybe back to France, or Iceland or maybe … someplace more exotic.
So I am so, so excited to get my vaccine. It feels like a brand new day. Filled with hope instead of dread.
I pull into the parking lot. I’m about 15 minutes early. Good. I’m happy to wait.
I can see the front door — there are a few other cars that pull in, waiting like me.
I wonder if they are as full of fluttery, nervous excitement as I am?
It’s 8 a.m. I get out of my car, adjust my facemasks (I wear two as the new recommendation says) and walk up to the door.
I pause for a few seconds, thinking about this moment. It is momentous. I am going to take a real step toward a real future.
Inside, I fill out a bit of paperwork and wait for my name to be called.
“Je-anne Huff,” she pronounces it like random sales callers do: Gee-Ann. I smile, tell her it’s just “Jeanne.” I follow her back to a room.
Her name is Connie. I will never forget. After a few more questions — are you allergic to anything, have you had any other vaccines, etc. — she comes over and gives me the alcohol cotton ball rub and I look away, as I always do when I get a shot.
“There,” she says.
“What? Is it over? I didn’t feel a thing,” I say, as a sense of wonder and a tangled cloud of emotion envelops me. I feel close to crying, not from pain or sadness — from relief. Happy, happy relief.
Connie hands me a timer after she sets it for 15 minutes and instructs me to sit in the waiting room.
I go sit. I feel ebullient. On Cloud Nine. But also a little crestfallen.
It seems like with something so potentially lifesaving, life changing, there should be more hoopla. I mean, when I vote they announce it to the room, because it’s so important.
I wish they would do the same today: “Jeanne Huff has just been vaccinated.”
I smile as my timer dings and I return it to the counter.
But as I walk out the door, I say the words under my breath to myself: Jeanne Huff has been vaccinated.
That all happened last Sunday. And in the past few days, a number of new vaccination sites have opened with more to come.
You can check out the latest vaccination information — who is eligible and where you can go to get one and how to get an appointment — at Crush the Curve’s “Vaccinate the 208” website crushthecurveidaho.com and at the state of Idaho’s website: coronavirus.idaho.gov.
I didn’t feel anything and might’ve wondered if I had even gotten the jab, had it not been for a bit of a sore arm later in the day. There was also a kind of hard lump at the site for a few days and a mosaic-looking bruise bloomed there. But that’s all.
It’s a safe and effective way to return to some sort of normalcy, that’s my hope.
And hey, there’s that word again — hope.
What a great feeling.