TODAY
Star — Al Anon, 9 a.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 7 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Caldwell — Bilingue: Bilingual Book Club, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 802 Arthur St.
Boise — Board Games and Beer, 5 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 Bank Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Compass Charter School — Black Cat Campus, 11:30 a.m., 4667 W. Aviator St.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Willow Creek Elementary, 3:45 p.m., 6195 N. Long Lake Way.
Meridian — Cole Valley Christian Schools — Junior High Preview, 8:30 a.m., Cole Valley Christian Schools Secondary Campus, 200 E. Carlton Ave.
Garden City — Country Swing Night at the Ranch Club, 6 p.m., Ranch Club, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Cycle the Tour Divide, Self Supported, 7 p.m., Idaho Fish and Game Trophy Room, 600 S. Walnut St. Idaho Mountain Recreation.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Boise — Drop-In Tax Assistance with VITA, 1:30 p.m., Victory Branch 10664 W. Victory Road.
Meridian — FAFSA Help, 6:30 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Firkin Frolic Beer Fest, 4:30 p.m., The Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St. Rotary Club of Boise.
Boise — Free Health Screening, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St. Idaho State University.
Garden City — Game Night Live Trivia at Caffe Luciano’s, 6:30 p.m., 3588 N. Prospect Way.
Meridian — Game Night Live Trivia at Deja Brew Laugh A Latte, 7 p.m., 112 E. Idaho Ave.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at Mad Swede Brewing, 7 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Co., 2772 S. Cole Road, Ste. 140.
Middleton — Gardening 101+, 5:30 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Boise — Honoring Shiren: The Japanese Experience at Minidoka, 5:00pm, Boise State University SUB Fine Arts Gallery 1700 University Drive
Boise — Joining Forces for Treasure Valley Veterans, 7:45 a.m., Boise Police Department, 333 N. Mark Stall Place.
Boise — Knitting Factory & THUMP Presents: MINNESOTA — EXIT / REALITY TOUR, 8 p.m., 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Kristin Korb, 7:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Lovers’ Day Aperitif, 5 p.m., Free Spirits Lounge & Merc, 1011 S. Vista Ave.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — MC Leads Group 4, 3:30 p.m., Administrative Office, 275 S. Stratford Drive.
Boise — Own Your SEO, 12:30 p.m., Lake Harbor Event Center, 3250 N. Lakeharbor Lane. MiiG Enterprises Presents.
Garden City — Plants and Pleasure, 5:30 p.m., Vervain Collective, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — A Selena Tribute Concert will be performed by Amanda Solis for two days in the Treasure Valley — April 11 at the Nampa Civic Center and April 12 at The Sapphire Room Riverside Hotel in Boise. Tickets for the April 11 show can by purchased at www.ictickets.com or by calling 208-442-3232. Tickets for the April 12 show can be purchased at www.sapphireboise.com or by calling 208-343-1871.
Nampa — Senior Dance, 6 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — SomaWorks Ecstatic Dance, 6 p.m., JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
Boise — Sophia S.W. Bogle: Book Restoration Discussion, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Summerwind Skippers Jump Rope Class, 6:30 p.m., Summerwind Elementary gym, 3675 N. Jullion Way.
Boise — Thor’s Day: Snickers Ice Cream Ale, 3 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Boise — The Toasters, Nude Oil, 7 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Travelin’ Miles and Honey Bear, 7 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: EPIC, Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Valentine’s Weekend at Richard’s Restaurant and Bar, 5 p.m., 500 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — VANDAL VOICES: Classroom Quality: How building design affects student performance, 5:30 p.m., Amsterdam Lounge, 609 W. Main St. University of Idaho Boise.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Middleton — Youtuber Club, 4 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Boise — Adult Social Hour, 1 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at The Local, 7 p.m., 5616 W. State St.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at Whole Foods River Room, 7 p.m., 401 Broadway Ave.