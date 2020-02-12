Boise — Acoustic Moonshine Boys, 8:30 p.m., Old Chicago Downtown, 703 W. Idaho St.
Boise — All Wax Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Water Bear Bar, 350 N. Ninth St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 7 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Blacktop Mojo, 7:30 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — BoiseSpeaks: Share Your Story, Inspired by Storycorps, 5 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Prospect Elementary, 3:45 p.m., 4300 N. Red Horse Way.
Boise — Class: What They Don’t Teach You in Ornithology, 6 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Caldwell — Connect your body and mind with Prestige Assisted Living!, 4 p.m., Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind, 200 W. Beech St.
Caldwell — Conversation Club, 11 a.m., Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Boise — David Henry, 6 p.m., Willowcreek Grill, 2273 S. Vista Ave.
Boise — Idaho Job Corps Free Training Overview and Tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps campus, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Boise — Like Love BOISE Premiere, 6 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — MC Leads Group 1, 8 a.m., SOLV, 1960 S. Meridian Road.
Garden City — Open 3D Printer Lab, 3:45 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, 5849 W. Hidden Springs Drive.
Boise — Pajama Storytime for Families, 7 p.m., Boise Public Library — Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Caldwell — Rediscovered Books Tasty Tales Story Time at Flying M, 10:30 a.m., 724 Arthur St.
Caldwell — Skate for a Cause with the WCA, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza & Ice Skating Ribbon, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Tracy Morrison Music, 6 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Meridian — Treasure Valley Wine Society February Tasting, 6:30 p.m., Meadow Lake Village Grand Lodge 4037 E. Clocktower Drive.
Boise — Tribal Seeds with The Expanders, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: EPIC, Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Garden City — Valentine’s Jewelry Show, 6:30 p.m., Surel’s Place, 212 E. 33rd St.
Boise — Veterans Housing Outreach, 2 p.m., Boise Public Library — Main Branch 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Kuna — VFW Post 7019 & Auxiliary Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Aven. B.
Boise — Virtual Reality Drop-In, 3 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, 12:30 p.m., Boise Public Library — Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Middleton — Writers Night, 5 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Boise — Game Night Live ROCK’N Bingo at Quinn’s, 8 p.m., Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave.
Meridian — Game Night Live Trivia and ROCK’N Bingo at Heritage Hop Haus, 7 p.m., Heritage Hop Haus, 729 N. Main St.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at Clairvoyant Brewing, 7 p.m., Clairvoyant Brewing Co., 2800 W. Idaho St.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at Dry Creek Mercantile, 6:30 p.m., Dry Creek Mercantile in Hidden Springs, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at Hooligan’s Pub, 7 p.m., 10704 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at The Dutch Goose, 7 p.m., 3515 W. State St.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at White Dog Brewing, 6:30 p.m., 705 W. Fulton St.