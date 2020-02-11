Caldwell — Canyon County Republican Women’s group reader’s theatre showcase “Women Suffrage Pioneers,” 12 p.m., Golden Palace, 703 Main St.
Boise — A Community in Bloom: Ustick’s Past, Present and Future, 6:30 p.m., Library! at Cole & Ustick 7557 W. Ustick Road.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., Art Source Gallery 1015 Main St.
Boise — Bitter Bones / desmo. / He/lium She/lium / Pepperoni Prada, 7 p.m., The Shredder 430 S. 10th St.
Boise — Boise Blues Society Jam, 5:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boise State Men’s Basketball vs. Air Force, 7 p.m., Taco Bell Arena 1401 Bronco Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Chaparral Elementary, 11:30 a.m., 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Foothills Apartments, 5:15 p.m., 2308 E. Franklin Road.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Paramount Elementary, 3:45 p.m., 550 W. Producer Drive.
Meridian — Budding Artists, 10 a.m., Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — Canyon County Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 12 p.m., Golden Palace Restaurant, 703 Main St.
Garden City — Community Led-Lifelong Learning — Mah Jongg, 1:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, 5849 W. Hidden Springs Drive.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Caldwell — Delta Dental of Idaho — Grins on the Go — Free Sealant Clinic, 8:30 a.m., Purple Sage Elementary School, 25709 El Paso Road.
Boise — Drop-in Tax Assistance with VITA, 1:30 p.m., Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road.
Boise — Dylan LeBlanc, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Meridian — Extreme Book Nerd Discussion Group, 6 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — Heart ‘n Home Grief & Loss Support Group, 3:30 p.m., Heart ‘n Home Hospice, 822 S. 10th Ave.
Boise — Judaism’s Gifts to the World, 7 p.m., Chabad Jewish Center, 1803 S. Maple Grove Road.
Nampa — Key Foundations to Overcome Chronic Pain, 6 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Boise — Laurel McDonald — featured artist, 4 p.m., Sunshine Spice Cafe/Gallery, 6911 W. Fairview Ave.
Nampa — Live Trivia at Flying M!, 7 p.m., Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 Second St. S.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Nampa — Marvel & DC Comic Club, 4:30 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.
Boise — Mattiel, Calvin Love, 8:30 p.m., Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
Boise — Melissa Anne Peterson: Vera Violet, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Powerful Pints: Idaho Trails Association, 2 p.m., Lost Grove Brewing, 1026 S. La Pointe St.
Boise — Ragged Coyote, 7 p.m., The Local, 5616 W. State St.
Boise — “Stories” Coffee House, 7 p.m., Red Rock Christian Church, 1124 S. Roosevelt St.
Boise — TNT Tuesday, 7 p.m., Willi B’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Trivia, 7 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. Ninth St.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Tuesday Night Bluegrass: Tater Patch, 7 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: EPIC, Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Virtual Reality drop-in, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Garden City — Medical Industry Appreciation Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Garden City Taproom, 5270 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Game Night Live ROCK’N Bingo at Sam’s Smokehouse and Saloon, 7 p.m., 3395 N. Five Mile Road.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at Buster’s Grill and Sports Bar, 7 p.m., 1396 E. State St.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at Quinn’s, 7 p.m., Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave.
Boise — Game Night Live Trivia at Spitfire Craft Pizza and Pints, 7 p.m., 2450 S. Vista Ave.