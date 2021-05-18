BOISE — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (Boise Flotilla) announced it is conducting free Vessel Safety Checks (VSC’s) to help promote boating safety. The safety checks will be conducted across the Lucky Peak Lake Dam at the Spillway parking area. The dates for the VSC’s will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, and Saturday, May 29. Auxiliarists will check safety equipment on board vessels such as life jackets, horns, fire extinguishers, proper lights, kill switches and other important items. Vessels that have the proper safety equipment, will be awarded a 2021 U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Safety Decal.
"There is no charge and no consequences if you do not pass," the press release said. "Our goal being simply to help make boating safe as possible for you and your family.