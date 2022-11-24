Are you looking for a Christmas tree but don’t want to pay a fortune at the corner Christmas tree lot? Christmas tree prices are expected to be high this year so start saving. Or you could buy a fake Christmas tree, but what is the fun in that? This year skip the crowds and head up to forest and cut your own tree.
There is nothing like the smell of a fresh cut tree.
Also, for you hunters, a Christmas tree tag is one tag that you are guaranteed to fill and it’s only $10 — you can’t beat that.
There is a little snow in the mountains but not so much that you can’t get around. It is easy to cut your own tree and it makes for a fine family outing.
Christmas tree permits are on sale now and are sold locally at East Cleveland Beverage in Caldwell and at local forest service offices. Permits are also available at Albertsons in McCall. When you buy a tag, you’ll get a brochure that describes where you can cut trees. The brochure also contains various rules and regulations.
There are several areas north of Idaho City toward Lowman and up near McCall. If you are going towards Idaho City; take the first main road past Idaho City, I think it is called Rabbit creek road. Drive on up the road several miles until you find a good spot. Be sure to refer to the brochure you got with the permit.
If you are heading up towards McCall, try areas up Goose Creek Road or up past Last Chance Camp Ground near New Meadows.
My wife and I hunted for a tree north and west of McCall. We took snowshoes and hiked around for most of the afternoon. It seems that there is always a nicer tree around the next corner. We found a beauty. It was bitter cold but the sunshine made it seem warmer.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
You never know what the weather will be like. Some years you can only drive a few miles before you hit snow and some years you can drive for hours. Some years you need snowshoes, some years it’s dry. Unless we get a huge snow storm, you’ll probably be OK without snowshoes; just keep an eye on the weather.
It is fun to pack snacks and a propane bbq and have a picnic. There is nothing like hotdogs and hot chocolate on a crisp fall afternoon. I’ve seen some groups bring lawn chairs, and fire pans and set up a regular camp kitchen. Talk about fun.
When you buy a Christmas tree permit, you’ll get a brochure with rules and regulations on where to cut trees. You can’t cut trees on private property.
Generally, you have to be 100 to 300 feet or more off the road and can’t cut trees over 12 feet tall. And you can’t top a 20-foot tree to make a 12-foot tree. Each area has its own regulations so be sure to check before you go out. You’ll have to hike a little. This isn’t a road hunt; but that’s half the fun.
The trees you find won’t be like the ones sold in town. For the most part they are not going to be full and perfectly symmetrical. So don’t get your hopes up on finding a perfect “festival of trees” type of Christmas tree. The fun of cutting your own tree is getting out and walking through the forest.
Here are a few hints that I’ve picked up on over the years:
- Don’t look for the perfect store lot tree. You are not going to find it, this is the forest, not a tree farm.
- Stay away from the steep slopes. It’s hard to climb on steep slopes and the trees may look straight on the slope, but their trunks curve like a bow.
- Stay away from a tight bunch of trees. The trees will probably be bald on one or more sides.
- Don’t cut that lone tree that is off by itself. It deserves to grow old. (This is a personal feeling of mine.)
- Don’t top a tree. A 12-foot tree is just that, not the top 12 feet of a 20-foot tree.
- Look for clear cuts or logged areas with new growth. You’ll find the right sized trees in areas that have been logged.
- Don’t drive that last mile. You guys with 4x4s know what I’m talking about. If you ask yourself “maybe we should stop here,” then stop. You’ll never get your family to join you on another outing if they have to spend half the time digging you out.
- Finally, don’t forget to bring a small hand saw. You don’t need a chainsaw.
Some of our trees have looked a little scrawny compared to our neighbors store-bought trees. But cutting your own Christmas tree is a lot more fun than buying one off the lot.