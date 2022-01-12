Our area mountains had record snowfall this past month. The forecast for the upcoming three-day weekend calls for sunshine. If you are like me you are ready to get out of the valley fog and head up to the hills.
All of our area ski resorts have been hammered with snow. All will be busy over the three-day weekend. If downhill skiing is your thing then be sure to book your lift tickets now before they sell out.
Whether you ski at Bogus, Brundage or Tamarack, plan on arriving at first bell when the lifts start turning. If you sleep in and arrive at 11, you’ll be lucky to find a parking spot.
Downhill skiing is expensive but there are alternatives like cross country skiing or snowshoeing. Bogus Basin has Nordic and snowshoe trails but parking will be at a premium.
Other alternatives are one of the many park and ski areas between Idaho City and Lowman. Banner Ridge is my favorite. The first mile or so at Banner Ridge is all uphill. It’ll definitely get you heart going.
Gold Fork and Whoop-Um-Up park and ski areas are both located with a few miles of Banner Ridge park and ski area and have a little more mellow terrain. All three of these park and ski areas are located on Hwy. 21 about 20 miles north of Idaho City.
The McCall area also offers some great cross-country skiing and snow shoeing areas. Both Tamarack ski resort and Jug Mountain (near Lake Fork) offer groomed cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
Not all cross country ski areas allow dogs — in fact most do not. If you are bringing your pooch you might consider Bear Basin outside of McCall. Your dog can run wild at Bear Basin. There are many cross country ski loops to choose from. Bear Basin is groomed daily for both skate skiing and traditional cross country.
If you are not sure what the difference is between skate skiing and traditional cross country skiing — just look for the extremely healthy looking folks in lycra. They are the ones skating past you like you are standing still.
Us old-school cross country skiers are the ones striding along in the groomed tracks. As long as you are having fun it doesn’t matter which type of skiing you choose.
Ponderosa Park (a real gem) also has groomed cross country trails and snow shoe trails. Skiing among snow covered 200-year-old Ponderosa trees is a real treat. Be on the look out for the resident herd of mule deer that make the park their home.
So get off the couch, set the DVR to record the game, pack up the pooch and head to the mountains this weekend.
