We have all been there. You just saw the biggest buck or the most beautiful sunset you have ever seen.
You snap a picture with your cell phone. The picture looks good on the phone but when you go to print it; it’s not so good.
Next time, before you take to the hills take the time to pack a camera. Cell phone cameras have advanced light years and they work pretty well. Nothing beats a digital SLR camera (Single lens reflex).
With an SLR what you see through the view finder is what you capture. You don’t look at a screen on the back of the camera.
You can pick up an inexpensive brand name model on Craigslist for a couple hundred dollars. If you are going to splurge, splurge on the lens. Camera bodies change every year or two but a good lens will last.
Don’t get caught up on mega pixels. Most new cell phones take a 10 or even 20 mega pixel photo.
Unless you are printing poster size photos, an 8 or 10 mega pixel camera is all you are going to need for a typical 3-by-5 or 8-by-10 photo.
A cell phone is OK, but even a cheap point-and-shoot camera will probably do a better job than most cell phones.
You can pick a post processing program like Photoshop Elements for around $100 that will allow you to fix most exposure errors. This program will allow you to crop the photo, brighten up dark areas and tone down bright areas plus all the normal Photoshop tinkering.
Don’t go overboard with over saturating the colors.
So now you have the biggest deer you ever shot on the ground and you want to capture that moment with a photo or two.
Take your time. The deer isn’t going anywhere. You’ll be glad you did. It only takes a few minutes to clean things up, and position the deer and the hunter. You’ll capture a photo you’ll be happy to look at for years to come.
Nobody wants to look at a picture of a dead, blood-smeared deer with its tongue hanging out.
Here are a few tips I’ve picked up over the years on how to improve those pictures.
1) Pose the animal. Don’t just take a picture of it where it lies. Nobody wants to look at picture of a deer that is all splayed out like it fell from the sky. Take a few extra minutes and set the deer upright and fold the front and back legs under like it is resting. Then prop up the head. If it won’t stay then use a stick.
2) Don’t position yourself right behind the antlers. The background behind the antlers ideally should be blue sky. That way you can show off the antlers.
3) Clean off all the blood. Take a rag and jug or bottle of water and clean off all the blood. Take your time and get it really clean. Show the good side of the deer not the exit hole side. And stick the tongue back in its mouth.
3) Don’t straddle the animal like you are riding it. Show a little respect and kneel down behind it. But not directly behind the antlers.
4) Keep the sun to the side or in front, not in back. Of course, for the best light its best to shoot in the morning or late afternoon. Hunting sometimes doesn’t work that way. In any case don’t shoot with the sun to the back of the subject. All you’ll see is the sun and the subject will be dark and underexposed.
5) Take the picture low to the ground. Get down low on your hands and knees either level with the deer or almost looking up. When you take a picture and fill the frame, you want the animal to be the main focus with the hunter in the background or to the side.
6) Clear away all grass and brush that might obscure the photo. Before you shoot stand back and look around. Is there high grass in front that will block the view? How about the truck in the background or power lines or trash? Pick up and move around until it looks good.
7) Zip up your zipper. You don’t have to look like you are going to church but tuck in your shirt, zip up your zipper, put away the pop can, take off your hat and try to look a little presentable.
8) If you are all alone, then you’ll need an inexpensive tripod to hold the camera and learn how to use the self timer.
9) Take a candid photo or two of the smile on your son or daughters face. You’ll treasure that forever.
10) Take more pictures than you think you will ever need. I subscribe to the one in 20 rule; that is for every 20 pictures I shoot, one will turn out OK. In the age of digital cameras there is no reason you can’t take two or three dozen pictures.
11) This is a tough one, take a picture of a live animal. It seems like deer and elk can read “no hunting” signs on a fence and will cooperate and pose when they are on the other side of the fence or before the season opens.
12) Finally for all other non-wildlife pictures; put people in the picture. I have had to go through a lot of slides and photos that were left to me by dead relatives. I threw away all the scenery photos and kept the one that had people in them.
So this hunting season pass on the “tail gate” shots of piles of dead ducks or dead deer lined up in windrows.
Take that few extra minutes and make that picture count. It only takes a little extra effort and the results will last a life time.