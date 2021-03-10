Since the pandemic started more people are recreating outdoors. There is no better place to get some fresh air and exercise with plenty of room to social distance.
More and more folks are backcountry skiing and sledding. Both sports can be fun but they are not without danger. In the McCall area, we just closed out one of the snowiest February’s ever. All that snow has led to a spike in avalanches and avalanche deaths.
I’ve never experienced an avalanche; but I’ve seen the aftermath. Last Memorial Day weekend my wife Vicki and I were hiking along a creek in Eastern Idaho to see if the fish were biting.
About a mile into the hike we found that the trail was completely blocked by downed trees. It looked like a storm had come through and uprooted trees and bushes.
We picked our way through the debris and came to an area with more debris and snow. The debris field was the aftermath of an avalanche that had occurred months earlier.
The creek where we had planned to fish was completely covered with 10 to 15 feet of snow. It was covered for a good 100 yards. You can see from the first picture that the creek had tunneled its way under the snow. Our favorite fishing hole was buried somewhere under all that snow. The second picture shows Vicki standing in the debris field with the origin of the avalanche in the background.
The path of the avalanche was obvious. It started up a canyon no more than a half mile away. The path cleared out most of the trees including some trees that were over a foot in diameter. It’s pretty sobering and I cannot imagine being caught in all that snow.
Idaho has had two avalanche deaths in the last month and there has been a spike in avalanche deaths throughout the west.
So how do you avoid avalanches? Don’t ski or sled on avalanche terrain.
At the least, consult the local avalanche center for up-to-date forecasts.
Idaho has several avalanche centers. The closest one, Payette Avalanche Center, covers most of Valley and Adams county. Check them out at payetteavalanche.org. They have the skill and science to give an up-to-date forecast of avalanche danger and information.
Finally, don’t take chances. If a slope is too dangerous to ski without a beacon, probe, etc., then it is too dangerous to ski period. All the new technology designed to help a skier survive an avalanche does nothing to keep avalanches from happening.
And the point is to avoid avalanches in the first place.