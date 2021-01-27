My wife and I cross-country ski quite often at Bear Basin Nordic Center east of New Meadows. We drive by the Little Ski Hill all the time. Recently, we decided to stop and take a look.
Before there was Brundage Ski area there was the Little Ski Hill. It has been around since 1937. It used to have a large Olympic-style ski jump that you could see from Highway 55. The large ski jump is long gone but there is a lot of other nostalgia to be had at the Little Ski Hill.
The Little Ski Hill is inexpensive and is seldom crowded. You can’t say that about many ski areas. We were there on a weekend and there were probably less than 25 people skiing.
It doesn’t have a chairlift, instead it has a T-Bar. In fact, the old T-Bar lift was replaced this year with a new T-Bar. I haven’t used a T-Bar ski lift in almost 50 years.
Everybody knows how a chair lift works. You sit in the chair and are whisked up the mountain. A T-Bar lift is way different. You do not sit on anything; you stand. The T-Bar looks like an upside down “t”. You stand, grab the cable than slide the “t” behind your rump. The cable and “t” pull you up the mountain.
The “t” is attached to the cable with a spring and there is a little bit of give to it. It’ll pull you right up the hill. Don’t try to sit down on the “t” or you’ll end up on the ground.
The Little Ski Hill only has one lift (T-Bar) and about 400 feet of vertical drop. It opens at noon and has night skiing until 8 p.m. every day except Sunday when it closes at 5 p.m.
It is a great place for kids and has a great terrain park (so I’ve heard.) If you get tired of skiing at the Little Ski Hill, you can go cross-country ski just up the road on Club Boulevard.