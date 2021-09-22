My dog died almost six years ago and I miss him dearly. I miss him the most when I am out hiking. I haven’t yet decided if I want another dog anytime soon. Right now, I’d like to rent one for weekends and maybe for a few hours a night to sit on the couch with me and watch TV.
Hiking without a dog has given me the opportunity to observe others who hike with their dogs.
There’s a saying that you can criticize a man’s family but don’t criticize his dog. Well, looking back on my dog I remember him as being the best dog who ever lived. That is the way it should be, even if it isn’t accurate.
Now that I’m hiking without a dog, I have a chance to see how other dogs behave. Some are well-behaved; some not so well.
Here are some rules of etiquette on hiking with a dog.
1) Make sure the trail is open to dogs. Most trails up in the national forest are open to dogs. Some are not and are usually clearly marked. National parks like Yellowstone are definitely not dog friendly.
2) If leashes are required — use them. And for goodness’ sake do not use a retractable lease. You have all seen little “Foo Foo” coming at you full speed with a retractable leash. It’s a tripping hazard waiting to happen.
3) Keep your dog under control. If your dog is pulling on the leash he is not under control. If you have to say: “Don’t worry, he’s friendly,” your dog is not under control. Not everybody wants a muddy, slobbering dog jumping on them. By “under control” I mean a dog that heels immediately and a dog that knows the commands: no, sit, stay, come, heel and leave it. If your dog will not obey these commands, leave him or her at home.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
4) Leash your dog when you approach other people, other dogs and livestock. Your dog may be under control but other dogs may not. And not everybody likes dogs approaching them. Always yield the right of way. Don’t let your dog harass or chase wildlife.
5) No aggressive dogs. If your dog doesn’t like other dogs or is overly protective leave it at home. If your dog bites leave it at home.
6) Finally, pick up the poop or at least get it way off the trail. Popular trails are being paved with dog poop and plastic bags of dog poop that owners leave behind. Pick it up.
Dogs are great companions and are fun to have on the trail. But keep in mind that other people think that your perfect little dog is a nuisance.