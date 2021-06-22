The snow is melting off our mountains and high Alpine lakes are now accessible.
A couple weeks ago my wife and I made a road trip to check out a couple Alpine lakes near McCall. We were planning on doing a short backpacking trip. It was supposed to be hot — near 100 in the valley and it would be nice to camp in the high country.
We hadn’t had a rain in almost three months and the day before our planned trip, it snowed 3 or 4 inches in the high country near Brundage Ski resort. My wife, Vicki announced: “I’m not camping in snow.”
So we did a couple of day hikes to check out trail and fishing conditions. Here’s some suggestions for the upcoming weekend:
Boulder Lake: this is a “go-to” hike for beautiful scenery and pretty good fishing. It is about 4-mile round-trip hike. The last half mile is pretty steep and when we went it was muddy. You’ll find cutthroat along the sheer cliffs on the north side.
The lake is full and the loop around to Louie Lake is passable. The road up to the trailhead is in pretty good shape. The only downside to this hike is that it is very popular. Parking will be at a premium on weekends.
Shaw Twin Lakes: this is another easy and beautiful hike. Two weeks ago there was still a little snow on the trail and you’ll probably get your feet wet. Shaw Twin Lakes are north of Boulder Lake. It doesn’t get the traffic like Boulder Lake but it is still popular because of the short distance — about a mile each way. You’ll find cutthroat and rainbow. I’ve had better luck at the upper lake. Supposedly Fish and Game planted grayling back in the day but we didn’t see any.
Twin Lakes (north of Goose Reservoir): is another nice short hike — about 1.5 miles each way. It’s not too steep but it was pretty muddy two weeks ago. There are brook trout to be caught but we got skunked. There were three other fishermen and we walked around the entire lake fishing along the way and nobody caught a thing. Might have just been one of those days.
As we were leaving my wife pointed to the water and said: “There’s a big fish.” There in the shallow water was a monster fish 3 feet long. It was a tiger muskie.
I’ve heard that Fish and Game planted these predatory fish to control the brook trout population. Brook trout can quickly overpopulate a lake. It sure worked that day, at least I found no brook trout. These big fish have been chowing down.