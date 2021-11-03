Fall has got to be my favorite time of year. Right now, hunting season is in full swing. Most of your big game seasons are open. Waterfowl and upland bird season just opened. Plus, football season is going full blast. It’s a great time to be alive and be outdoors. That is what I like most about fall: being outdoors.
Last week I had the opportunity to spend a week elk hunting in the Sawtooths. Fall is a great time to camp. Sure, it gets a little chilly at night. Before I left on our elk hunt, I checked the forecast. We were supposed to have snow with lows in the single digits. I was a little worried.
I’ve camped in the snow but not for seven days. It could be a long week.
My friend said that we were staying in a wall tent. He said not to worry; he has a stove. We’ll be fine.
When we arrived at camp, we found six inches of snow on the ground. We shoveled off an area for the tent and for the next three hours set up a hunting palace.
A wall tent is like a small house. Out tent measured 12-feet-by-30-feet complete with a separate kitchen area. We had both a cook stove and a separate stove for heat. We covered the floor with a waterproof tarp and set out a couple large rubber floor mats on top of the tarp.
We finished setting up the tent and got the stove fired up. the tent warmed from 35 to almost 80 degrees in a couple hours. I had over packed. I was figuring on sleeping in frigid weather and packed two down sleeping bags and a heavy blanket but they were not needed. I have never camped in such a nice set up.
For seven days we lived liked kings. We ate what we wanted whenever we wanted. We had no cell service to speak of and nobody bothered us. It is nice to be cut off from the outside world if only for a few days.
We took some nice hikes. I fell a couple times in the snow but no harm done. We saw a few elk and a lot of hunters. Surprisingly, most of the hunters were from out of state.
We heard several wolves and saw one shot. I’m a little conflicted on wolves but it was interesting to see one up close. The other hunters stared at me a little when I absentmindedly started petting the shot wolf while they were telling me how they saved 10 elk by shooting this wolf.
At least I didn’t baby talk to the wolf — who’s a good boy.
We didn’t get a shot but had a grand time. Everything comes to an end and we had to return home.
A poet once said that Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads. You watch a sunrise from a high ridge and you know that quote is true.