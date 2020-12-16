Our ski resorts are all open but there are some folks who are concerned that with COVID-19 area ski resorts may be too crowded. They are not; but if for whatever reason skiing isn’t your game why not give snowshoeing a try? It’s a great way to get outside and exercise. And if you want to, you can really get away from everyone. Snowshoeing has been around since just about forever. I suspect it didn’t take long to invent the snow shoe after the first person sunk up to his knees in snow. That’s called “post holing.” Snowshoes help spread your weight out over a larger area so you don’t post hole. Folks were snowshoeing long before they were skiing. And just like skis, snowshoes have advanced tremendously in the last 30 years. Those old Cree Indian-style wood and leather snow shoes with long tails are a thing of the past. About the only place you find these antique snowshoes are on the wall above the fireplace. Nowadays, snowshoes are much smaller and lighter. That makes for ease of use especially for beginners. So what is so great about snowshoeing? First off, any one can do it. Snowshoeing has a fast learning curve. Bad knees keep you from skiing? Don’t worry. If you can walk, you can snowshoe. It’s fun. If you like taking hikes you’ll like snowshoeing. Remember that friend that you thought you could teach to ski? The one you took to the top of the hill and said: “See you at the bottom.” That doesn’t happen when snowshoeing. With snowshoeing, you can set your own pace. You can start out on flat terrain and slowly work up to longer or steeper hikes. You can go as easy or as hard as you like. It is a great work out and a great way to beat cabin fever. Where can I rent or buy snowshoes? Just about any ski rental shop rents snowshoes. Tell the shop you are a beginner and they’ll set you up with some user-friendly recreational snowshoes. If you want to buy a pair you can get a pair of beginner recreational use snow shoes for around $100. What do I wear? You’ll need some warm boots. Sorrels work fine or good water proof hunting boots will work, too. Snowshoeing can be a workout so you need to dress in layers. Avoid cotton. Cotton gets wet and stays wet and cold. Something that wicks moisture away like poly pro is a great first layer. Wool, fleece and/or a wind shell work great as an outer layer. Don’t forget gloves, stocking hat, sunglasses and sun screen. Where do I go? Brundage has a free snowshoe trail on the west end of the parking lot. The park and ski trail areas outside of Idaho City towards Lowman offer snowshoeing, too. Ponderosa Park near McCall also offers snowshoeing. Or you could take off on just about any level snow covered area near Idaho City. Getting started Start out on flat or gentle rolling terrain and walk. That’s it. You’ll notice that you’ll need a little wider stance to keep from stepping on the inside of your snowshoes. Ski poles, while not a necessity, sure make it easier to keep a rhythm and help keep balance especially when climbing or descending a steep hill. Regular ski poles work just fine. With Christmas right around the corner, pick up a Christmas Tree Permit for $10 and start a family tradition of snowshoeing into the forest to cut a tree. You can pick up a permit at most Forest Service Offices but be sure to call ahead.
