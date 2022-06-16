You don’t have to travel to southern Utah to see some fantastic rock formations. Leslie Gulch is less than two hours form Caldwell and it has some beautiful hikes and rock formations. But you need to check it out now before it gets too hot.
There are a couple day hikes that you can take. My favorite is Juniper Gulch. The other hike is Upper Leslie Gulch.
The drive to both of these trailheads starts out a little like driving to Mountain Home — rolling sage. Not much to look at until you drop down into Leslie Gulch. That last 10 or 15 miles down Leslie Gulch to Owyhee Reservoir is like you entered another world, a world filled with rock hoodies and slot canyons.
You’ll come to Upper Leslie Gulch trailhead first. It’s on the left side and is well-marked.
Upper Leslie Gulch trail is about 2 or 3 miles long and terminates in an overgrown slot canyon that is blocked by rock fall. You follow a dried creek bed most of the way.
The last ½ mile is overgrown enough that it is tempting to stop and turn back. Keep going though, it’s worth it.
While there are nice rock formations along Upper Leslie Gulch trail, Juniper trail is much prettier.
The Juniper trailhead is only a mile or two down the road from Upper Leslie Gulch trailhead. It is well marked and on the right side of the road.
Juniper trial is short, maybe 2 miles and it is very scenic. There are several slot side canyons to explore and the views get better the farther up the trail you go. Juniper trail ends in a box canyon.
Leslie Gulch is hot desert country so be sure to bring plenty of water. If you bring your pooch bring her water, too. The creeks are dry except during an extreme rain storm and you won’t want to be hiking during a gully washer.
If hiking isn’t your thing than head on down the road past both trail heads. The road dead ends into Owyhee Reservoir.
Crappie is the main target fish although cat fish bite in the evenings and there are some bass, too.
The water is low and the ramp is out of the water but you still may be able to launch a boat upstream from the ramp — follow the tire tracks and watch out for soft sand.