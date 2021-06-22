BOISE — The Challenged Athletes Foundation - Idaho and Southern Idaho Sailing Outreach announced in a press release they have created a partnership to offer sailing to challenged athletes — the first program of its kind here in Idaho. SISO, in partnership with Boise City Parks and Recreation, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and Ada and Boise counties began offering youth sailing classes in the summer of 2019. Though these classes were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, classes are now in motion for the 2021 season. The addition of adaptive sailing clinics are in line with both organization’s missions.
With the support of CAF, SISO sailing instructors will be trained this July at a US Sailing Adaptive Sailing Clinic. This special training focuses on the use of specialized equipment and techniques for teaching sailing to adaptive athletes. Following this training, SISO will offer two sailing clinics to adaptive athletes in southern Idaho this summer. The first will be held at Lucky Peak Reservoir August 4 and 5; the second will take place at CJ Strike Reservoir September 18 and 19. SISO is profoundly grateful to be serving the CAF community.
“CAF-Idaho is excited to partner with SISO to establish a premier adaptive sailing experience for athletes across the state. When people think of Idaho, our beautiful lakes are often the first thing that come to mind, and now, more than ever, they can be enjoyed by all Idahoans. This partnership not only embodies our value of community, but also creates a platform for our athletes to try new, challenging things as they explore what brings them healing and pride,” said Jennifer Skeesick, CAF regional director - Idaho.
The mission and vision of SISO and CAF overlap in wanting to enhance quality of life through sports, as it increases self-esteem and encourages independence.
"SISO is honored to partner with the Challenged Athletes Foundation to offer a world class instructional sailing program for challenged athletes here in Idaho. While adaptive sailing has been on our future planning list for some time, CAF provided the impetus and support needed to get the program off the ground and on the water. We look forward to this partnership and to the benefits it will bring to our community,” said Peter Palmer, co-chair of SISO.
Southern Idaho Sailing Organization is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sailing and sailing instruction for the people of Southern Idaho, with an emphasis on youth education. Learn more about the program and how to help here: sailingoutreach.org.
Challenged Athletes Foundation – Idaho is a nonprofit organization providing grants, camps, clinics, community and mentorship to individuals with permanent physical challenges through partnership and support of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation. For more information visit challengedathletes.org/idaho.