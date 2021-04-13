MELBA — The Canyon County Parks, Cultural & Natural Resources Department reminds the public in a press release to please adhere to the closure signs and notices in and around Celebration Park’s East End. The area, located approximately ½ mile east of Celebration Park, has been closed for construction since early March to allow crews to make improvements to the campsites and user amenities in the area.
“We have seen an uptick in activity in the area recently, and unfortunately, some of those people are ignoring or disregarding the closure signs to gain access to the project site,” said Nichole Schwend, director of Canyon County Parks, Cultural & Natural Resources. “We are working as fast as we can to get this project completed, and ask that the public please obey the closure signs and allow us to make these improvements for our users in a safe and efficient manner.”
Planned improvements include: upgrading the existing RV pads and parking areas, replacing the existing picnic tables and campsite amenities, and installing an ADA-accessible vault toilet for use by East End campers and hikers. These upgrades will allow Canyon County Parks to provide a better camping experience for our East End users, and to meet increasing demands for recreational RV camping areas along the Snake River in southwest Idaho.
While the closure is in place, visitors will not be able to access the Halverson Lakes or Halverson Bar area via Celebration Park’s East End. For alternative access, visitors may park at Swan Falls and hike downstream to access the Halverson Bar area via the non-motorized trails. The Halverson Bar area is part of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.
For more information, please visit the website: blm.gov/programs.
In the meantime, campsites will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis near Celebration Park’s visitor center (6350 Hot Spot Lane, Melba, ID 83641). For more information on this project, please visit canyonco.org/parks.