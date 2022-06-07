IDAHO PRESS EXCLUSIVE
The long-running reality series, "Deadliest Catch," is in season 18 on Discovery Channel. And like Discovery's other hit reality series, "Gold Rush," a good portion of the cast and crew live in the Pacific Northwest, including Idaho. And that includes the fishing vessel the Northwestern's captain Sig Hansen.
Hansen's family from Seattle hail from Norway. This particular season, he returns to Norway because fishing requirements in Alaska are brutal, with red king crab being off-limits. Desperate times called for desperate measures and for Hansen, the "measure" was returning to Norway, where he has family, friends, knowledge of the language — and even an island he purchased a few years back. This season also sees another grandchild coming from his daughter Mandy, who is poised to take over the Northwestern with her husband Clark Pederson when Hansen decides to retire. But retirement is not in the cards for Hansen. Not yet, anyway. However his wife, June, also Norwegian, is happy that the Old Country is part of their exit plan as they diversify their business interests and expand the family.
And for this current season, the cancellation of the red king crab fishing season in Alaska means bankruptcy and millions in revenue lost for many veteran fishers. The Northwestern is family-owned and operated, something that is now becoming a relic of days past for other boat owners. Corporations are eyeing the fleet all-stars and buying up the big crabber vessels. Viewers can see that the core cast is aging out and facing the inevitable wind down of their careers. In his late 50s now, Hansen is a fourth-generation fisherman. His parents, Snefryd and Sverre Hansen, came to the Seattle area and raised their sons. And in a story shared by Hansen — a man who has survived two heart attacks and even pushed hard to show off his ballroom dancing technique on "Dancing with the Stars" — his kindergarten teacher pinned a note on his sweater asking his mother to stop speaking only Norwegian to him.
That language fluidity is paying off today as he now owns the Norwegian island of Mortholmen, where he has big plans to honor his seafaring ancestors. "Even with the island that we've bought, hopefully, I can turn that into a tourist attraction," said Hansen. "And that will be something that will live on as we share the stories of what the people from that area created and endured — like my own family who traveled to Seattle, Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. So now here I am, circling back to come full circle. … I think it's fun. This Norwegian expansion is a whole new chapter in my life, and I get to keep doing what I'm doing but try different things. And that's what keeps me motivated, honestly."
The current action on "Deadliest Catch" took viewers back to the Bering Sea from Norway. But despite the abbreviated fishing on the converted Stalbus ship out of Tromso, the Norwegian location will be revisited, according to Hansen. This season is a transitional one, he said.
"We did an interview a decade ago for KOMO Channel 4 in Seattle here. We went to New York, sitting out on the deck, and the reporter asked the same question to [my wife] June. He asked, 'Where do you think you guys were going to retire?' She goes, 'Well, maybe someday in Norway.' And I thought she was full of it, but we'll definitely be spending more time there. It's her turn; put it that way," said Hansen. "Do you know what I mean?"
And maybe even other family members are thinking that way, he said. "Mandy's dabbling in the thought of maybe giving it a shot for a while. It's a good possibility that might be where I end up. We were there as kids; we would go back and forth every year and spend time with our families, cousins and grandparents. So, we speak Norwegian at home, and the kids speak the language. … Norway is home, so to speak. Those are our roots."
But don't count him out up in Dutch Harbor so quickly. Hansen shared that he liked fishing the Bering Sea and would still hit the various crab seasons hard. "I don't think I'll ever give up on Alaska if she doesn't give up on me," Hansen said. "And, I have no intention of getting out of the business. I think we've seen our past hurdles, and this current one isn't new to me. But I think we'll get through it, and hopefully, we can continue. It's just a rough patch, in my opinion. But if we can also do something in Norway, that's another adventure, is how I see it."
Hansen is one of the few captains who actively hire women to work aboard his boat and one of the only vessels to have a woman, Mandy, his daughter, actively positioned to take over as a captain. He knows that this is not standard fleet protocol, or even something he would have agreed to in years past.
"Well, if you were talking to Sig Hansen of 30 years ago, I hate to say it, but there'd be a different mentality," he said. "And now — not because of the new day and age — it is because of my maturity, raising a daughter and seeing what she can do. I mean, that's not to say I was taught that mentality. My grandfather embedded into my mind that women aboard a boat are bad luck," Hansen said. "That's how I was raised. And as you get on, you see that these are just old superstitious things of the past that have no meaning. I can see what Mandy has done over time. And, of course, having another woman on board [in Norway on the Stalbus] was hard for me because she was a brand new crew member. But then again, I honestly believe that anybody with the heart and desire to go out and work, whether it's crab fishing or any fishing, should be able to do that if that opportunity is there. …I see things differently now."
One of Hansen's hallmarks — he has become the singularly most recognized of all the captains since the shocking death of Capt. Phil Harris of the fishing vessel Cornelia Marie back in 2010 — is his unflinching honestly and fearlessness in telling it like it is. Although he is also known for keeping secrets and rarely divulging crab locations to others in the area he is working.
He shared some reflections on the others in the cast who he respected and who worked alongside him in the Bering Sea. "Well, I think if Phil Harris were [still] around, I would say Phil hands down, at the end of the day, always came clean," said Hansen. [Time Bandit] Johnathan Hillstrand is right up there. I respect [Wizard] Keith Colburn as a fisherman, but I trust Johnathan more and know that at the end of the day, he's got your back. He always does. He's got a big heart, and I can play on his heartstrings a bit."
As for his former greenhorn? "[Saga] Jake Anderson has come a long way. He still has a ways to go, but he has come a long way, and I respect that tremendously. [Elinore J] Sean Dwyer has come a long way, too," Hansen said. "He is also pretty good at keeping his cards close to his chest. He's right up there."
Deadliest Catch airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on Discovery and streams on discovery+.