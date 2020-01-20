Over 50 budding artists will have their art displayed and judged at the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa Fine Arts Exhibit Tuesday at the Club, 316 Stampede Ave. in Nampa.
Judging will take place during the day, and the exhibit will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. for viewing. The exhibit is open to the public and is free of charge.
Over 600 pieces of art will be on display and numerous techniques and media were used in their creation. Featured media includes oil and acrylics, pastels, watercolor, collage, drawing, clay and paper plate art. All the art was created by Boys & Girls Club of Nampa members aged 6-16.
Kids at the Club have the option of participating in many different activities, including the fine arts program. Most of the show’s artwork was created by kids that participated in that program, but all kids at the club had the option of helping create art for the show.
A panel of six local judges will judge the artwork and winning pieces from six different categories will be sent on to compete at the Boys & Girls Club of America Regional Art Competition. From there, selected artwork will be sent on to BGCA’s Atlanta headquarters for judging at the national level.
The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa has served the youth of Nampa for 20 years and currently provides programs for more than 1,300 boys and girls annually in three priority outcome areas: academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.