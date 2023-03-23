Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Treefort Music Hall, which was in the organization’s plan all along, even before the festival was born, has now been christened. The venue had its soft opening on Sunday, March 19, just in time to kick off Treefort 11, March 22-26. The music festival, if anything like it has been in years past, will pump millions into the local economy — in 2018, the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated the festival brought in a whopping $10.9 million, including money spent on hotel rooms, food, drinks, event tickets and transportation costs.

The five-day music-and-more festival with a SXSW vibe is rolling into Boise on Wednesday, with an expected 20,000+ revelers — close to half coming from out-of-state — 13 interactive ‘forts and 500-plus bands in dozens of venues laced through the downtown core and spilling over to Julia Davis Park, which will be Treefort Central. This year, there are more opportunities than ever before to experience the festival with or without a coveted wristband, aka pricey admission bracelet. There will be music emanating from makeshift stages along downtown streets and popping up at bars and breweries, some free and open to the public, others requiring tickets or a wristband. There are also new venues, including wristbanded or ticketed ones at “The Hideout” at 700 Capitol Blvd., “Old School” in the old Foothills school building on Eighth Street and the “Bus Station” in the old Greyhound bus station at 12th and Bannock. On the free side, Radio Boise’s all-ages Radioland stage is located at the Bandshell in Julia Davis Park. For getting to and fro, festival organizers hope attendees will be a mostly walking and biking crowd, as per usual, but the free Treeline bus will be in operation except on Sunday, with bands playing during transportation. Also, all Lime scooters are 30% off during Treefort.

Recommended for you

Load comments