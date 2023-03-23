The Treefort Music Hall, which was in the organization’s plan all along, even before the festival was born, has now been christened. The venue had its soft opening on Sunday, March 19, just in time to kick off Treefort 11, March 22-26. The music festival, if anything like it has been in years past, will pump millions into the local economy — in 2018, the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated the festival brought in a whopping $10.9 million, including money spent on hotel rooms, food, drinks, event tickets and transportation costs.
The five-day music-and-more festival with a SXSW vibe is rolling into Boise on Wednesday, with an expected 20,000+ revelers — close to half coming from out-of-state — 13 interactive ‘forts and 500-plus bands in dozens of venues laced through the downtown core and spilling over to Julia Davis Park, which will be Treefort Central. This year, there are more opportunities than ever before to experience the festival with or without a coveted wristband, aka pricey admission bracelet. There will be music emanating from makeshift stages along downtown streets and popping up at bars and breweries, some free and open to the public, others requiring tickets or a wristband. There are also new venues, including wristbanded or ticketed ones at “The Hideout” at 700 Capitol Blvd., “Old School” in the old Foothills school building on Eighth Street and the “Bus Station” in the old Greyhound bus station at 12th and Bannock. On the free side, Radio Boise’s all-ages Radioland stage is located at the Bandshell in Julia Davis Park. For getting to and fro, festival organizers hope attendees will be a mostly walking and biking crowd, as per usual, but the free Treeline bus will be in operation except on Sunday, with bands playing during transportation. Also, all Lime scooters are 30% off during Treefort.
To keep Treeforters satiated, food trucks will be on duty at Julia Davis and Alefort will be set up at the park as well as the bus station, doling out both beer and wine — so don’t forget to bring your reusable metal Treefort cups. Dress in layers and check the forecast — as in a number of years before, both rain and snow are predicted.
Now, about Treefort Music Hall …
With a capacity of over 1,000, the official head count on Sunday’s soft opening was 950, according to Treefort spokesperson Marissa Lovell. (The official grand opening will be in June.) The location, which is in the old OfficeMax space at the corner of Capitol and Broad Street, is right in the middle of all of the comings and goings for downtown in general and Treefort in particular. The exterior of the hall is clean and modern with a garage door that rolls up for entrance. Treefort’s signature “sticks” in its iconic orange logo mark the spot. Inside is a vast arena-like setting, with a couple of lounges for those over 21 who want to sit with a cocktail at a table and a space cordoned off for VIP attendees. The 20,000-plus-square-foot space accommodates three bars, but except for the lounge areas, the space is all ages. The rooftop lounge is not yet open — but when it does, it will be accessible from stairs on the Capitol Street side of the building and separate from the main hall.
The first band to strike up a chord in the new space was Pool Kids, who took the stage at 7 p.m. “What the fk is up, Boise? We’re the first band in this band new venue,” belted out vocalist Christine Goodwyne. “We’re Pool Kids from Florida — you’ve never heard of us before, but we’re glad you came to the first dance.” The three-member band then launched into a 20-minute or so set of raw, American emo music. They were followed by punk rockers Joyce Manor and PUP, a Toronto-based punk combo.
Treefort Pass purchase and pickup info
Now that it’s opened its doors, Treefort Music Hall will be an official venue open to all ages and will have live music all five days of Treefort, plus Yogafort classes on Saturday and Sunday morning. All shows and Yogafort events are included with a festival or single day pass. Non-passholders can purchase a Treefort Pass (prices vary) or a Treefort Music Hall Pass ($30/day based on capacity).
However, if you’ve already purchased a Treefort Pass (five-day, Zipline, U21, Main Stage, or Single Day), you will pick up your wristband at the Wristband Pick Up Booth at Julia Davis Park. There will be no pass sales within the park; only pre-purchased passes will be available for pickup.
If you have not purchased a festival pass and plan to buy one during the fest, you can:
Buy a pass online via your phone and pick it up at the Wristband Pick Up at Julia Davis Park;
Buy a pass at Treefort Music Hall Box Office (722 W. Broad St.);
Buy a pass at one of the two downtown Boise Bodegas: JD’s Bodega at 161 N. Capitol Blvd. or Bodega Boise at 1007 W. Main St.