When thinking of the Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF), one might think of high-priced festival passes and rubbing shoulders with celebs. But as part of efforts to make the festival more accessible and to provide high-caliber events throughout the year, the SVFF has been producing events as part of their community, seasonal programming, which includes the three events slated for President’s Day weekend (Feb. 19 and 20) at the Argyros in Ketchum. These free or low-cost events are a great warm-up for the festival itself, taking place March 29–April 2, 2023.

Making content accessible to the local community has been a high priority for the SVFF for some time; other recent seasonal programming events include December screenings of “Women Talking” and “Wildcat” (with director Trevor Frost in attendance) and a January screening of “Bruiser,” followed by a Q&A with director Miles Warren. Whenever possible, the festival tries to make its film screenings more than just a viewing of a film, often doing Q&As with actors of producers and directors behind its films. Making events and films more accessible also means making it affordable — two of the President’s Day weekend events are free and the other only $10. During the spring festival, the SVFF famous Coffee Talks are always free and open to the public, as are many of the festival’s screenings and other events. “We felt that keeping the cost low is in the spirit of the community,” said festival founder and Executive Director Teddy Grennan. “We want people to come and take the time to visit. These sneak peaks are us sharing with the town.”

