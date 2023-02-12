When thinking of the Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF), one might think of high-priced festival passes and rubbing shoulders with celebs. But as part of efforts to make the festival more accessible and to provide high-caliber events throughout the year, the SVFF has been producing events as part of their community, seasonal programming, which includes the three events slated for President’s Day weekend (Feb. 19 and 20) at the Argyros in Ketchum. These free or low-cost events are a great warm-up for the festival itself, taking place March 29–April 2, 2023.
Making content accessible to the local community has been a high priority for the SVFF for some time; other recent seasonal programming events include December screenings of “Women Talking” and “Wildcat” (with director Trevor Frost in attendance) and a January screening of “Bruiser,” followed by a Q&A with director Miles Warren. Whenever possible, the festival tries to make its film screenings more than just a viewing of a film, often doing Q&As with actors of producers and directors behind its films. Making events and films more accessible also means making it affordable — two of the President’s Day weekend events are free and the other only $10. During the spring festival, the SVFF famous Coffee Talks are always free and open to the public, as are many of the festival’s screenings and other events. “We felt that keeping the cost low is in the spirit of the community,” said festival founder and Executive Director Teddy Grennan. “We want people to come and take the time to visit. These sneak peaks are us sharing with the town.”
The upcoming weekend of events kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. with an encore screening of “Fire of Love,” which showed at last year’s festival. Encore events are a chance for those who might have missed the festival to still see some of its films. You’ll definitely want to catch this one, produced by National Geographic Documentary Films and Academy Award nominated for Best Documentary Feature. “Fire of Love” is the story of French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who devoted their lives to uncovering the mystery of volcanoes. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with the film’s Associate Producer Elijah Stevens. Admission is free and open to the public with priority access for 2023 festival passholders.
Following the screening on Sunday is “Movie Night in Sun Valley” with Boise State Public Radio’s own George Prentice, who participated in last year’s SVFF by moderating Coffee Talks with Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler. Prentice also pens Boise Weekly’s “Screen” movie review column. This event, also at the Argyros, starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be a fun celebration of film that includes a showcase of the most talked about films of the season, prizes, games, and a sneak peek of the film slate for the 2023 festival. Described by Grennan as a “film geek society” event, this event is a must for film aficionados. Admission is $10 or free for those who have purchased a 2023 Festival Patron Pass.
Closing out the weekend on Monday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. is an SVFFirst Look advance screening of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season three. Last year’s festival featured the cast of “Outer Banks” as festival attendees and presenters. Following the screening will be a Q&A with “Outer Banks” actor Charles Esten, series creator and showrunner Josh Pate, and producer Sunny Hodge. This event is free and open to the public with priority access for festival passholders.
This lineup of events is a great way to get hyped for the upcoming full festival, which will include its usual lineup of amazing films and filmmakers (including Idaho filmmakers), celebrity Coffee Talks, street parties, concerts, panels, competitions, and more. New for this year’s festival is a Student Pass, aimed at high school and college students. Priced at just $75, the pass includes admission to five festival films, the Screenwriters Lab, the Sun Valley Jr. Film Competition screening, and a meet and greet event. As with all festival passes, student passes receive priority access to screenings and events over individual holders or the general public.