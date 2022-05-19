BOISE — Boise National Forest announced in a press release that visitors headed to the mountains should expect that spring conditions may be unpredictable! Recent snow may delay some campground openings and snow may be holding at higher elevations. Be prepared, take extra food, water and warm clothing. Remember, there is no cellphone service in the woods. Tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you plan to be back. Be safe and know before you go!
Please Practice Leave No Trace Principles:
· Plan Ahead and Prepare — know before you go. Do you have a Forest Map or Motor Vehicle Use Map?
· Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces
· Dispose of Waste Properly — whatever you pack in and pack out all trash
· Leave What You Find
· Minimize Campfire Impacts
· Respect Wildlife
· Be Considerate of Other Visitors
“We would like people to be patient as we work to open recreation sites. Recent weather has disrupted our schedules,” said Everardo Santillan, Boise National Forest Recreation program manager. “Campground openings may be delayed if they aren’t accessible for crews to inspect sites for public safety, take water samples, remove hazard trees and clean the sites.”
The Forest has more than 80 developed sites with the majority of campgrounds opening in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Campgrounds and roads in higher elevations are still closed due to remaining snowpack including Deadwood Reservoir, Bull Trout Campground and the Trinity Mountain Recreation area.