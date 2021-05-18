BOISE — Boise National Forest announced in a press release that visitors headed to the mountains should expect spring conditions on the forest are unpredictable, temperatures are cooler, and snow may be holding at higher elevations. Be prepared, take extra food, water and warm clothing. Remember in the woods, there is no cellphone service. Tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you plan to be back.
Please Practice Leave No Trace Principles
• Plan ahead and prepare — know before you go. Do you have a Forest Map or Motor Vehicle Use Map?
• Travel and camp on durable surfaces.
• Dispose of Waste Properly — whatever you pack in and pack out all trash.
• Leave What You Find.
• Minimize Campfire Impacts.
• Respect Wildlife.
• Be Considerate of Other Visitors.
“The Forest’s developed campgrounds are not opened until crews can inspect them for public safety, hazard trees are removed, sites are cleaned, and most of our seasonal staff are on board,” said Danelle Highfill, Boise National Forest Recreation program manager. “The Boise National Forest has more than 80 developed sites with the majority of campgrounds opening in time for the Memorial Day weekend.”
Many campgrounds and roads in higher elevations are closed due to remaining snowpack including Deadwood Reservoir, Bull Trout Campground and the Trinity Mountain Recreation area.
Visit: recreation.gov for reservations. 1-877-444-6777