Pump up those tires and make sure they’re goat head free. The Boise Mountain Bike Festival is set for Saturday, June 11 at Bogus Basin. It is a multi-faceted event that includes a day-long slate of mountain biking activities in which attendees are invited to participate. It is also a fundraiser to support local trail advocacy programs. It is the third time for the annual event, said August Huckabee, one of its founders. “It would’ve been our fourth, but COVID shut us down,” he said. They’re hoping to draw around 450 attendees — the first year, there were about 300, and 400 the second year. The event’s three-pronged mission, as listed on the website, is to celebrate, educate and advocate.
Admission is $45 and that includes: one lift ticket to The Basin Gravity Park, Boise Mountain Bike Festival socks, one raffle ticket to the associated fundraiser/giveaway, and access to demo bikes which will be available to try out the day of the festival. In addition, about 30 vendors will be on the mountain and many will be demo-ing their wares, said Huckabee. Plus, Bogus Basin will be open with food and drink available throughout the day and all hiking and biking trails will be open.
The festival was started by Huckabee, Kirk Cheney and Braydon Bringhurst. All three have close ties to Boise and the mountain biking community. Cheney is also the founder of Boise Trails Project and the Boise Trail Challenge. Bringhurst is a native Boise resident and professional mountain biker. Bringhurst and Huckabee received their masters in Business Administration at Boise State University.
Huckabee stressed the fundraising element of the event and said their goal is to raise $30,000 this year. “We’ve raised over $60,000 over our first two years and looking to raise $30,000 this year,” he said. “We’re really proud to be able to support the local mountain biking community.”
To purchase tickets, get a complete schedule of activities for the day or more information about the event, visit the website: boisemtnbikefestival.com.
Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.