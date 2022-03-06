Jennifer Mauk moved to Boise from Miami, Florida after visiting her cousin here around 20 years ago. Her cousin left her purse in her convertible with the top down and Mauk told her it would be stolen.
Her cousin just shook her head, saying it would never be stolen here. Sure enough, when they came out of the store, the purse was still there.
“I literally threw my purse (in) and I said: That's it. I'm moving to Boise," said Mauk, the executive director of Buy Idaho. “And I did. I resigned from my job.”
Mauk’s story isn’t unique and The Boise Nice Project has some data to back it up. The project was started in 2019 and has grown to include professors from Boise State University and partners from local businesses. The group is dedicated to identifying, preserving and increasing the community’s kindness.
It is a 10-year project and the team has accomplished a major step: a survey of 637 people. Respondents were asked how Boise compared to other places they have lived, what random acts of kindness they have seen, and how the city could improve. Some inserted their own comments about seeing not-so-nice acts, such as rudeness or people being outright mean.
Jack Marr was the lead investigator of the project. The clinical assistant professor in international business at Boise State University found that a great majority of residents, 58%, say Boise to be extremely nice, while 28% say the city to be fairly nice and 12% say it is average.
He also said that as the city grows, the connected, small-town feel can fall apart. Boise, he said, is around an inflection point where many other cities have failed to keep people connected and content due to large growth in population and rising housing prices and other stressors.
And Mauk, who took the survey, and many of the other survey takers, agreed that Boise is going through some changes.
“Boise’s changing,” Mauk said. “It's going to come here, it's inevitable with the growth that all of that is going to trickle in because, with growth, you get the good, you get the bad, you get the ugly, you get it all. But, hopefully, the people that move here are choosing to move here because of those positive things and they want to make sure it stays that way.”
Marr deployed the widely-used Prosocial Tendencies Measures survey, which asks people questions like “I can help others/do nice things best when people are watching me,” and “It is most fulfilling to me when I can comfort someone who is very distressed.” These questions measure aspects such as one’s willingness to help in the presence of others versus when nobody knows.
Boisians, he found, are largely motivated by internal kindness, instead of external recognition. This indicates many people here have a strong moral compass.
While quite a few of the respondents haven't lately witnessed any spontaneous acts of kindness in Boise, a lot said they see people holding doors for each other regularly. A few said they saw others helping houseless people and people with diverse abilities, helping with groceries and stopping for pedestrians on the crosswalk.
Some of the random acts were more specific, though: one man helped a person open their locked car for free, another helped catch a dog that ran away from its owner at a dog park, a coffee shop worker said they see people paying it forward almost daily and some wrote about neighbors helping find lost pets and children. One person even heard a story about a person who anonymously paid for a McDonald's employee’s dental restoration because the worker brightens their day so much.
The Boise Nice Project, however, does more than identify niceness in the area; it also works with the community to promote and preserve kindness. On Jan. 15, the project held "Wave to a Stranger Day,” and advertised it on JUMP's JUMPotron Board, and Mayor Lauren McLean signed a proclamation making it an official day. On April 23, the day after Earth Day, the project and around 12 business partners will hold Boise Plogs, a plogging day, which is a combination of jogging and picking up trash.
President and co-founder Rourke O’Brien said the project is planning for an event that will help connect people of different groups in the Boise area.
“Some of the different pockets of people don’t feel like they're part of the community,” O’Brien said. “So we have some ideas we're going to pursue to change that, bring them in together so that we have more sense of community.”
An essential priority while conducting the survey, O’Brien said, was to reach out to as many different people and companies as possible, such as Boise State, Boise Regional Realtors, the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Boise Association.
According to the survey, the average age of the respondents was 37.5, 82% identified as white, 60% were female, 85% were college-educated, the average household overall was four, with 60% liberal and 40% conservative. The average household income of respondents was significantly higher than nationwide, with 40% making $100,000 or above and 25% making $50,000 to $100,000.
The survey also asked people how the city could become nicer. Some talked about the hostility they ran into, such as one person who was cursed out for having a shirt that said “California” on it, even though the person had never even lived there. Another was yelled at and flipped off because they have a California license plate.
Some were pretty blunt, saying that people should stop being liberal or conservative, with others saying that people need to become less political or more centric. Others said there is a need to slow down growth in the state and decrease housing prices, and one person said Idahoans need to eliminate the “our state is full” sentiment.
Many talked about driving, as one respondent said, “Chill when driving.”
But one respondent, referencing a quote from a band in the movie "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," said it the best: “‘Be excellent to each other.’ — Wyld Stallyns.”