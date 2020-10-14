The Boise Hive is a nonprofit whose mission is to help prevent suicide and to offer counseling services to musicians in need. Like many other event-oriented organizations, the Hive has been hit hard by COVID-19 and is trying to keep the doors open through a GoFundMe fundraiser, "Honey for the Hive." The goal is to raise $7,500 to get the nonprofit through six months of mortgage payments, "to help get us through the COVID-19 era," said Director Jason Ringelstetter.
In an open letter appealing to supporters, Ringelstetter explained the nonprofit's predicament. "Most of the Boise Hive fundraising events are centered around social music gatherings in music venues. All of our planned annual fundraising events have been postponed or cancelled this year. With most music venues closed or at reduced operations because of COVID-19, Boise Hive is challenged to find new ways to raise funds and support itself."
The Hive closed in early 2020 in compliance of state and local health guidelines, and that closure, coupled with reduced opportunities for music performances and reduced practice spaces, have put facility revenues down by 70% since March.
"We still have some revenue, some equity in the building," Ringelstetter said. "This $7,500 will help us bridge the gap and meet the ongoing challenge."
In addition to counseling and hosting music events, The Hive live streams and promotes three to four acts in a bi-weekly show "Live@The Hive" on Facebook, Youtube, Twitch, Twitter and Periscope, incorporating into the program the nonprofit's mission to prevent suicide. It also hosts the Jam-It-Out program every Friday 6-9 p.m. for veterans, plus has renewed its focus on mental health and well-being "because we all acknowledge the additional stress caused by COVID-19," Ringelstetter said.
The Boise Hive is a 501(c) nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible.
Donate at GoFundMe.com, go to boisehive.org and click ‘Donate Today,' or mail a check to Boise Hive, 3907 W. Custer Drive, Boise, ID 83705.
Choose "Boise Hive"when you buy from Amazon or text HIVE2020 to 44-321. "The Hive cannot survive without you," Ringelstetter said.