In summer 2021, Bogus Basin used earnings to complete over $6 million in capital improvements, including a full buildout of the snowmaking system, as well as adding three new snow cats, lodge and amenity upgrades and parking lot enhancements.
The 2022-23 season pass prices have been adjusted to keep pace with the rising cost of doing business, said the nonprofit in a press release.
BOISE — Bogus Basin 2022-23 passes for its 80th anniversary season go on sale Friday, Feb. 25.
“We look forward to celebrating 80 years of providing recreation and education to the local community,” said General Manager Brad Wilson in a press release. “Because we are a nonprofit, all earnings, including those from the season pass sale, go back into the recreation area. We have no obligation to outside investors or owners, and for that reason, we remain focused on the on mountain experience, both today and in the future.”
Carefully considering the product mix, Bogus Basin’s press release said the nonprofit has taken advantage of its long operating hours and year-round offerings. The Winter Season ($299/adult), Twilight ($139/adult) and Midweek ($199/adult) Season Passes are again available as is the True Bogus Season Pass ($479/adult), the area’s first year-round pass product, which was launched last year. It includes unlimited lift access in summer and winter, as well as partnerships with other resorts.
Like other businesses, Bogus Basin is experiencing increased expenses in all areas of the operation. Customers can expect to see a modest increase on our most popular products. This allows us to continue taking care of our employees and, ultimately, fulfill our nonprofit mission of affordable, accessible and fun mountain recreation and education," said Wilson.
Recreation enthusiasts can take advantage of the lowest pass prices of the year by purchasing their pass Feb. 25 through March 6. For complete information on Bogus Basin’s 2022-23 Season Passes, visit bogusbasin.org.