In the earliest opening date yet, Bogus Basin skiers and snowboarders got a Halloween surprise last weekend when the resort offered preseason access to a hike park on Saturday and Sunday.
It only took a week for the snowmaking system to churn out enough snow for the debut date. The park, situated near the bottom of the Deerpoint Express chairlift, was essentially a snow-covered area with terrain park features such as jumps, boxes, rails and corrugated tubes. Skiers and snowboarders hiked up then slid down, hitting the features along the way.
According to a press release, colder temps allowed for four million gallons of water to pump through snowmaking guns onto the Lower Ridge, Coaches Corner and tubing hill runs.
It was a one-off as Bogus doesn’t intend to open its regular season until Nov. 27, but for the hundreds who came, mostly a young crowd, it was a joyous gift from the snow gods. A number of signs reminded everyone about the resort’s strict COVID-19 protocols which include: face coverings at all times (except when eating, drinking) and everyone practicing social distancing even while skiing and ‘boarding — “no exceptions,” said the press release.
“Just a couple years ago an October opening was unheard of,” said General Manager Brad Wilson. “This is big news for Bogus Basin and the ski and snowboard community. We hope that it is another sign of a great winter season ahead.”
Good news for locals: long-range weather forecasts look favorable for Bogus Basin.