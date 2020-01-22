Something unfortunate happened to me while I was skiing at Bogus this past weekend.
Someone took my skis; I think it was likely a mistake.
I went out after lunch at the Simplot Lodge to grab my skis and poles. My granddaughter, Julia, has been taking snowboard lessons, and we were going to hop on Chair No. 7.
I plopped my skis down at the back of the lift line and went to clip in … but the bindings weren’t working.
Upon closer inspection, I saw the problem. “These aren’t my skis!”
I trudged back to the ski and board rack. My skis were nowhere to be found.
The skis I had grabbed were the same make and model as mine, and looked just as old — they were Rossignols, Cut 10.2, size 160. But where mine are violet and silver, the ones I grabbed were red and silver.
I’ve had my Rossi’s since my late-husband Bob and I picked them out at Greenwood’s in 2002.
I stood at that ski rack for about an hour, hoping that whoever had grabbed mine would also discover the mistaken identity and return and we would swap out to get back on the right track, so to speak.
But nobody came along with my silver and violet skis.
Finally, I walked over to the rental shop. I figured maybe someone had gone in there with my skis, maybe they were color blind and thought their bindings just needed to be adjusted.
When I explained what had happened, the rental guys said no, they hadn’t seen any skis like mine, no one had come in to get their bindings adjusted.
They must have noticed the crestfallen look on my face because what came next turned my frown upside down.
“Hey, why don’t you take some of our rental skis for the rest of the day, no charge? We don’t want you to have a bad ski day.”
“Really? That is so cool.”
It literally took them less than a minute to hand over some skis and I marched out the door smiling.
Julia and I were able to spend another couple of hours, her perfecting her turns on the Coach run, and me skiing right beside.
What could’ve been a real bummer of a day ended on a high note.
It made me think about the relationship us Boiseans have with our ski hill. To us, I think, it’s personal. Those people up there making snow, beeping our lift tickets, flipping cheeseburgers (those are the best cheeseburgers in town!) — and handing over skis just so we can have a good ski day — those are our people.
And no matter what happens in “the case of Jeanne’s missing skis,” I will always remember the day with a smile.